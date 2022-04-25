Kolter Hospitality Acquires the Embassy Suites by Hilton Sarasota

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolter Hospitality, a division of The Kolter Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Sarasota located at 202 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Located in the city's downtown district, the 18-story hotel was built in 2018 and has 180 all-suite guestrooms boasting breathtaking views of Sarasota Bay.

"This is our second hotel in Sarasota joining the Westin Sarasota, which has been a true success story. We loved the downtown feel of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Sarasota and are honored to add it to our growing portfolio of impressive hotels across Florida," said Scott Webb, President of Kolter Hospitality. "We are extremely bullish on the Sarasota market as it is ideal for both tourism and business travel, but also one of the most beautiful destinations in Florida."

Kolter Hospitality currently operates 11 hotels totaling over 1900 keys and owns and operates three hotels on Florida's west coast: The Westin Sarasota, Hyatt Place St. Petersburg, and Hyatt Place Coconut Point in Estero.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Sarasota features 180 spacious suites in downtown Sarasota ranging from Studio to Queen and King Suites. All suites feature modern decor and luxurious furnishings, wet bars and high-speed Internet. The hotel offers 3,262 square feet of flexible meeting space, garage parking, full-service restaurant and bar, business center, fitness center, pool and complimentary breakfast. The popular Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Ringling Fine Arts Museum, Van Wezel Performing Arts Center and Sarasota Opera House are all located within minutes of the hotel. St. Armands Circle and the powder-soft quartz sands of Lido Beach and world-famous Siesta Key Beach are just a short drive away.

Kolter Hospitality, based in Delray Beach, FL, specializes in hotel management, development and acquisitions in the hospitality sector. Kolter Hospitality's alignment of core values and a performance-based framework has enabled the organization to realize success in management, development and franchisee/partner relations which are fueled by the continued growth of its development and acquisitions pipeline. Kolter Hospitality currently operates 11 hotels totaling over 1900 keys in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Estero, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg www.kolterhospitality.com.

The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with an expected value in excess of $15 billion. www.thekoltergroup.com.



Glen Calder ,

glen@summitpragency.com Contact:

View original content:

SOURCE Kolter Hospitality