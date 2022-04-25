ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce Expands Beyond Operational Field Service with New Features To Drive Revenue Growth and Lifetime Value

New Service Contract Dashboard and Real-Time Service Insights Lead Expanded Capabilities, Along with Increased Technician Productivity via New Mobile App Features

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that it has released new features for Asset 360 for Salesforce AppExchange . Building on its strong field service foundation, the new release offers features that take the product beyond traditional field service personas, empowering strategic stakeholders like chief revenue officers and chief operating officers, as well as operational and commercial stakeholders in supply chain, sales, and marketing. Customers can now utilize Asset 360 for Salesforce to drive service revenue and renewals and improve strategic planning with real-time insights, while continuing to increase technician productivity. Included in the new feature set are sales and marketing tools, the ability to monitor and track contract status efficiencies and performance, and realized savings via new dashboards.

"When we launched ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, we set a clear vision for expanding its capabilities to help customers re-imagine equipment-centric field service and to evolve with them into other key strategic and commercial areas as their needs change," said Joseph June, senior vice president of product management, ServiceMax. "With these new features, we've made important strides toward fulfilling our promise, bringing new capabilities to market that will enable customers to bridge personas and systems outside of field service to drive greater profitability, visibility, and agility."

New Asset 360 features enable:

Service Revenue and Renewals with Renewal Insights, a dashboard for sales and account managers that provides a view of contract margins, customer savings, service consumption, and SLAs. By ensuring all entitled services are delivered with a view on overall revenue, sales and account teams can provide a better customer experience, improve renewal rates, and take advantage of upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

Real-Time Service Insights in Cost-to-Serve, Service Profitability, and Asset Location Insights dashboards – powered by Tableau CRM – provide a top-level view of service revenue and costs, as well as installed base metrics. These real-time data dashboards allow executives across the enterprise to analyze service operations, take corrective actions on aging product lines or pricing gaps, flag quality trends, and improve strategic planning.

Increased Technician Productivity via new features on Salesforce Field Service mobile app including Asset Service Coverage, Asset Timeline, and Asset Hierarchy. With a targeted mobile user interface, technicians gain visibility into service coverage and entitlements, past and future service activity, and the as-maintained status of complex, high-value assets. With visibility into relevant, contextual asset data while on the job, field engineers are empowered to remove guesswork, improve first-time fix rates, and provide a better customer experience.

Launched in November of 2020, Asset 360 for Salesforce is helping companies like Eastman Kodak Company maximize their asset performance and differentiate with service. Asset 360 is natively built on Salesforce and is available in the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information click here .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com .

