SponsorUnited Releases '21-'22 Marketing Partnership Finance Report

Finance companies surpassed three quarters of a billion dollars in total sponsorship revenue with Major Pro Sports teams.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading data platform for sports and entertainment, releases their '21-'22 Marketing Partnership Finance Report. This report highlights trends in sponsorship and partnership data across over 1,600 brands in the Finance category.

Key findings from the report include:

The NBA has surpassed the NFL as the top league in Finance sponsorship revenue.

Major jersey patch, venue naming rights plus Crypto and FinTech deals in the NBA has led to an additional spend of approximately $115M within the league.

Financial brands saw a major bounce back within the five Major Pro Sports, adding $270M in revenue to achieve 54% growth from 2020-21.

The giant category went on a spending spree, the two largest beneficiaries: NFL and NBA. Each league received more revenue from the category than the MLB + MLS combined.

The category is getting more fragmented and competitive than ever before.

The number of Finance brands actively buying Major Pro Sports sponsorships and media deals has increased by 20% since 2018 and the number of deals has increased 46%.

Financial brands are more likely to sign venue naming rights deals with colleges over pro sports.

Nearly half of all venue naming rights deals within NCAA schools and conferences are with financial brands, which leads all categories. Banks alone make up 35% of all venue deals.

Athletes are a consistent source for financial brands to boost their endorsement ROI.

A vast majority of social posts involving finance brands were shared by team/league accounts, rather than individual athletes. Athletes from PGA/ LPGA shared significantly more posts than the NFL; however, NFL athletes saw twice the engagement while posting significantly less.

