Watercrest Indian Land Hosts Community Art Show Highlighting Artful Expressions Signature Programming

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly hosted a Community Art Show celebrating the creative talents of their senior residents. Many residents have spent a lifetime pursuing their artistic passions while others are pursuing creative interests for the first time. Watercrest provides seniors with the opportunity to express their individuality through their signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, Artful Expressions invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of unique workshops including photography, poetry, painting, art history and performing arts.

Watercrest Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a community art show displaying the creative talents of their residents. Watercrest's signature programming, Artful Expressions, encourages resident engagement through a variety of unique classes and workshops. (PRNewswire)

The resident artists at Watercrest Indian Land showcased a variety of mediums including handcrafted woodworks, unique sculptures, and spectacular paintings and drawings. Residents, family and friends gathered for the day's festivities, enjoying the company of loved ones and admiring the artistic displays.

"Self-expression is critical for our seniors mental and emotional well-being, and the therapeutic benefits of art can decrease anxiety and offer feelings of accomplishment," says Sheena Jeffries, CADDCT, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for their Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The innovative design of the community includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with salon and spa, bakery, post office, and numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Fort Mill – Indian Land is ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, in one of South Carolina's fastest growing communities. For community information, call 803-882-2139.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

