Canon U.S.A., Inc. Introduces PRISMAcolor Manager to Help Manage Color Quality of Digital Printing

PRISMAcolor Manager Earns an iF Design Award, a world-renowned design prize

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help provide a centralized, efficient means to analyze color and manage performance trends, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the PRISMAcolor Manager solution that can assist users in evaluating and monitoring print quality when using compatible printers. By using objective measurement methods to help define and establish color quality, the PRISMAcolor Manager solution shows users how their printed color compares to either a user's internal or one of the accepted commercial printing industry specifications. The cloud-based solution is simple to deploy and also allows users to track and compare results over time.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

PRISMAcolor Manager, a cloud based solution accessible via PRISMA Home, can be used with a variety of Canon and non-Canon production printing devices to help provide feedback and tracking on the four color output against industry or internal standards.

When utilized with the recently announced imagePRESS V1000 digital press and the current imagePRESS C10010VP series of digital presses with the PRISMAsync print server additional color profiling capabilities an increased level of automation can be enabled. The imagePRESS inline spectrophotomers provides hands-off measurement automation and the PRISMAsync embedded color profiler technology can help optimize the color potential of each family of print papers with an integrated G7® calibrator and embedded color profiler. The outcome of the G7 calibration and color profiling process can then be ranked with its integrated G7 Grayscale verifier and color validator tools. This highly automated solution can help print providers advance the utilization of color process control by allowing users to reduce the on-site resources and skills required to implement.

"Managing the color accuracy and consistency in print manufacturing is an important component of quality control, and the PRISMAcolor Manager offers a way to help provide objective measurement methods to define and establish color quality," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

PRISMAcolor Manager can assist users in evaluating how printed color ranks compared to many print specifications. The real-time validation results are presented along with detailed color metric analysis and are automatically stored and kept for historical comparisons.

For its user interfaces, PRISMAcolor Manager earned an iF Design Award, a world-renowned design prize given out each year by the world's oldest independent design organization, the Hannover Germany based iF International Forum Design GmbH. PRISMAcolor Manager won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world.

The PRISMA Home cloud portal offers users an easy-to-deploy application that offers one interface for managing a user's compatible PRISMA cloud workflow applications and tools. It also facilitates storing jobs and data and incorporates some Microsoft® Azure security features, complementing the PRISMAcolor Manager's capabilities.1

PRISMAcolor Manager sales release in the United States is currently scheduled for third quarter 2022 through Canon Authorized Dealers and will include several subscription options based on the number of devices and verification requirements.2



About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 PRISMA Home incorporates Microsoft® Azure security features with Auth0® for log-in security and strong password checks. Many variables can impact the security of a customer's devices and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues.

2 Availability, price and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Canon and imagePRESS are registered trademarks of Canon Inc. in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries. PRISMA and varioPRINT are registered trademarks of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V.

G7 is a registered trademark of International Digital Enterprise Alliance. All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.