ClearScale Partners with Astadia to Drive Legacy Mainframe Migrations to the AWS Cloud

Partnership Helps Enterprises Increase Scalability, Reduce IT Costs, and Transition Away from Archaic Mainframe Technology by Leveraging the Astadia FastTrack Factory

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator, and Astadia, the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, have partnered to migrate and modernize legacy mainframe systems on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This new partnership provides enterprises with end-to-end mainframe migration and modernization proficiency and tailored solutions that meet specific business objectives.

Despite being costly to maintain and difficult to scale, many organizations continue to embrace mainframes rather than transitioning to modern cloud computing technologies. Migrating mainframes can seem intimidating due to the process of translating mainframe subsystems and reconfiguring them for cloud deployments.

However, the benefits of migrating mainframes are immense, including increased business agility, enhanced IT productivity, and faster time to market. And, with no mainframe infrastructure to buy and maintain, as well as the cloud's pay-as-you-go pricing system, organizations who migrate can reduce IT costs by 60 to 90%.

The ClearScale / Astadia Mainframe Migration Partnership

ClearScale and Astadia provide the skills, experience, and tools to minimize the time spent in the mainframe migration transition phase and maximize the long-term success of modernization. Astadia provides accelerated workload migration to the AWS platform through the Astadia FastTrack Factory, a complete mainframe migration platform that's scalable and maintainable, resulting in significant reductions from the high cost of operating legacy mainframe systems. ClearScale has the application development and cloud modernization expertise required to transition legacy, monolithic mainframe applications into customized cloud-based microservice applications that customers can seamlessly control. By defining and implementing the cloud modernization strategy, ClearScale delivers mission-critical agile IT to customers and allows them to innovate on the latest AWS Cloud technologies. ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 AWS Competencies, including the Migration Competency. The cloud systems integrator has executed massive migrations to the AWS Cloud involving mission-critical IT infrastructure and has guided mainframe migration clients through the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for Mainframe model.

"Migrating mainframes to the cloud is crucial for enterprises that want to boost IT performance and reduce costs," said Pavel Pragin, CEO of ClearScale. "However, these projects are complex and require experience and expertise to succeed. That's what our partnership with Astadia delivers. ClearScale and Astadia complement one another to deliver the perfect mainframe migration solution. Astadia provides insights into the applications and configurations on the mainframe. ClearScale defines the value of each business function and strategically categorizes and prioritizes for execution - whether it's refactoring, replatforming, or another approach."

Astadia is an AWS Mainframe Migration Partner participating in the AWS Mainframe Modernization Service and the AWS Public Sector Partner Program. The company has over 30 years of experience and has successfully completed more than 300 mainframe modernization and migration projects.

"Converting applications to newer code and migrating them to the cloud allows organizations to stay competitive in the marketplace by leveraging the latest technology innovations and software development approaches," said Scott G. Silk, Astadia's Chairman and CEO. Astadia's unique factory delivery model complements the ClearScale innovative cloud services by enabling clients to migrate to AWS in unprecedented timeframes, ensuring business continuity, and dramatically reducing risk, effort, and project duration."

To learn more, download the ClearScale eBook Migrate and Modernize Mainframes with ClearScale and AWS and the Astadia white paper The Industrialization of Mainframe-to-Cloud migration.

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has successfully delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises and public sector organizations. ClearScale's AWS cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations and testing at scale. Learn more on www.astadia.com.

