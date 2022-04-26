GT Medical Technologies Announces the Presentation of Clinical Data on GammaTile® Therapy in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastomas at the 2022 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Scientific Meeting

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, Inc. announced today that new data on the company's innovative GammaTile Therapy for patients with operable brain tumors will be presented via an oral, live presentation at the 2022 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia, PA. The abstract will provide the first report of clinical outcomes for recurrent glioblastoma patients treated with FDA-cleared GammaTile Therapy. Impressive clinical outcomes were reported, with a Median Local Control of 81% at 12 months and Median Overall Survival reaching 37 months in MGMT methylated patients. The safety profile was comparable to patients undergoing repeat surgery without GammaTile treatment.

GammaTile Therapy is a bioresorbable 3D-collagen tile embedded with Cesium-131 sources that is implanted in the last five minutes of brain tumor removal surgery. The sustained, controlled, and therapeutic dose of radiation immediately begins targeting remaining tumor cells, sparing healthy tissue. "There is no established standard of care today for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. This abstract, along with other studies and clinical publications, supports that GammaTile Therapy should be considered for all patients with operable recurrent glioblastomas," says Matthew Likens, President and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "Patients receiving GammaTile Therapy have the benefit of prolonged survival without sacrificing quality of life. Our company purpose is to improve the lives of patients with brain tumors, and Dr. Chen's early clinical experience at University of Minnesota advances this purpose."

The abstract, titled GammaTile Brachytherapy in the Treatment of Recurrent Glioblastomas, earned lead author Clark C. Chen, MD, PhD, M Health Fairview neurosurgeon and the head of the University of Minnesota Medical School Department of Neurosurgery, the prestigious Brainlab Neurosurgery Award. This award is presented at both the annual meetings of AANS and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and is given to a neurosurgeon with a high-scoring abstract relating to central nervous system tumors.

"The treatment of recurrent glioblastoma remains a major challenge in our field, without consensus for a standard of care. Our published results suggest clinical benefit from GammaTile treatment and warrant consideration in this setting, especially given the highly favorable safety profile," said Dr. Chen. "Recapitulation of our results in a larger, multi-institution cohort has the potential to redefine the standard of care for recurrent glioblastoma patients."

The abstract will be presented on Monday, May 2nd at 4:16 PM in the Tumor Abstract Session in Philadelphia. This will be the first in-person AANS meeting since 2019. Read the abstract here.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with the purpose of improving the lives of patients with brain tumors. Its GammaTile Therapy received FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent brain tumors and newly diagnosed malignant tumors. 3D, resorbable collagen tiles, embedded with radiation sources, are implanted during the last five minutes of brain tumor resection procedures, providing an immediate, dose-intense treatment to eliminate residual tumor cells. This "one and done" procedure allows patients to receive their course of radiation while going about their daily lives, requiring no additional trips to the hospital or clinic for radiation therapy. GammaTile is available in top brain tumor centers across the United States. For more information or to find a GammaTile center near you, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/ and follow @GammaTile on Twitter and LinkedIn.

