HARIBO® Creates National Gummi Bear Day to Celebrate 100th Birthday of Goldbears®

America's #1 Gummi Brand Founds National Gummi Bear Day on April 27 with National Day Calendar, Releases Limited Edition Watermelon Goldbears Variety

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO ®, America's #1 gummi brand, is celebrating the 100th birthday of its iconic Goldbears® gummi bears by creating an official annual holiday, National Gummi Bear Day, on April 27. In partnership with the National Day Calendar, the holiday will be celebrated yearly to commemorate the fun, joy and playfulness gummi bears have brought to the lives of millions for the past 100 years.

"We're excited to establish National Gummi Bear Day on April 27 in celebration of HARIBO Goldbears' 100th birthday," said Jeff Schoenfield, Director of Marketing, HARIBO of America, Inc. "For the last century, Goldbears have brought moments of happiness to fans around the world, and we want to celebrate this milestone through inviting everyone to smile with us and remember what it's like to feel like a kid in a candy store again. That feeling is a universal language that unites us all."

NEW! Limited Edition Watermelon Single-Flavor Goldbears

This holiday is just one of the many ways HARIBO is celebrating the 100th birthday of Goldbears. Fans of Goldbears have been asking for bags of just their favorite flavors, and this year HARIBO is giving this gift back to the kids and grown-ups who love them so. HARIBO has recently released single-flavored varieties in Pineapple (clear) and Blue-Raspberry (blue), and will now release a new limited edition single-flavor variety in Watermelon (light pink) for a limited time. The original Goldbears mix is also extra festive this year, featuring new Blue-Raspberry birthday party hats, in new Party Hat Mix bags.

HARIBO Sweepstakes to Myrtle Beach & Instagram "Chewy Games"

The celebration doesn't stop with new flavors and varieties of Goldbears. This year, HARIBO is also hosting a year-long giveaway to send four lucky Goldbears fans on a week-long vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C. The grand prize winners will be awarded a seven-day trip to one of the most popular beaches in the U.S. Fans can enter the sweepstakes now through in-store QR-Code displays or by visiting www.100yearsofgoldbears.com . Fans can also join the party by following @haribousa on Instagram and becoming a player of the sweetest game on the internet, Chewy Games! Every post is an invitation to play along and tag your friends to join us as we celebrate Goldbears' 100th birthday.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

