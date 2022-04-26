JRW Realty Sources More Than $174 Million in Q1 Net-Leased Closings

PASADENA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a nationwide commercial real estate brokerage dedicated to finding and delivering net-leased properties, facilitated the closing of 45 properties in 22 states during the first quarter of 2022, sourcing nearly 553,933 square feet of net-leased property for its buyers.

The quarter was highlighted by three Massachusetts transactions: a 42,293 square-foot Hannaford Grocery, a 61,410 square-foot Price Chopper (both in Gardner) and a 64,044 square-foot Market 32 in Worcester. The three properties represented more than $57 million dollars in closed transactions.

JRW Realty facilitated the closing of more than $174 million worth of net-leased property in the quarter. Melinda Marston, president of JRW Realty single-tenant net lease, said JRW Realty's buyers' ability to act quickly helped make the quarter successful.

"Our buyers have very specific criteria," Marston said. "We are always seeking single and multi-tenant properties anchored by creditworthy essential businesses that meet their standards. When we find them a property that fits, our buyers move swiftly."

In addition to the Massachusetts properties, JRW Realty facilitated transactions on net-leased properties in states from Maine to Texas. Tenants included Walgreens, Dollar General, Sherwin-Williams, Family Dollar, banks and medical centers.

Martson said JRW Realty's reputation for diligence and quick closings have made them a premier destination for selling brokers. The firm's systems allow for properties to close in as little as 28 days from contract.

"More than 35 different brokers represented sellers in the first quarter, many of them working with us for the first time," Marston said. "Our streamlined processes – and our willing and able buyers – have caught the attention of many of our colleagues, and we look forward to working with even more of them in the future."

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed more than $3.5 billion in transactions across over 900 properties on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

