Matrix F.T. Expands Operations with New State-of-the-Art Wet Lab

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix F.T. (formerly Matrix Meats), the technology company helping meat producers grow cultivated protein with edible, plant-based nanofiber scaffolds and microcarriers, is proud to announce that is has opened its new wet lab. Complimenting Matrix F.T.'s existing engineering lab, the new state-of-the-art facility will further strengthen the food technology leader's R&D offering and accelerate the exploration and execution of various custom scaffold projects currently underway for its growing, international customer base.

The new facility will be instrumental in shortening the gap between engineering custom plant-based, nanofiber scaffolds and delivering a final product to help cultivated meat companies bring their products to market. By developing precise protocols and procedures, and fully testing in-house via the new laboratory, Matrix F.T.'s team of scientists can now make adjustments faster, impacting overall cost, efficiency and optimizing cell proliferation and adhesion in animal component-free (ACF) conditions.

"Before opening the wet lab, Matrix F.T. relied heavily on customer feedback to learn if the scaffolds we custom-engineered for their applications were working," said Teryn Wolfe, Matrix F.T.'s VP of Corporate Development. "Now that we can provide partners with a more robust suite of R&D offerings, we're able to have greater control and deliver results at the speed needed to help our customers scale. This is another important step in our ability to fuel innovation across the board, and we're proud to continue to lead in the cultivated protein space, right here from Ohio."

The research conducted in the new Matrix F.T. wet lab is fueling projects underway with some of the world's most recognized brands leading the way in ACF cultivated meat production. Matrix F.T. R&D services are available to all cultivated meat and dairy companies looking to explore custom ACF cellular agriculture protocols.

Companies interested in a wet lab or R&D partnership can contact Matrix F.T.'s Director of Business and Product Development, Marilyn McNamara at mmcnamara@matrixmeats.com .

About Matrix F.T.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Matrix F.T. is a designer and manufacturer of the foremost plant-based, edible nanofiber scaffolds to enable the production of clean, healthy, and environmentally friendly cultured protein to ethically feed the world. Further information, please visit matrixfood.tech .

