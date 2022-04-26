National Spine Health Foundation Celebrates 50-Member Medical & Scientific Board

Experts from across the country commit to advancing education, advocacy and research for spine patients

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) today announced the 50 top spine experts who comprise its Medical and Scientific Board. The Board provides unparalleled access to world-class experts for patients and the public at large. It promotes the Foundation's mission to improve spinal health care through patient education, advocacy, and research.

National Spine Health Foundation (spinehealth.org) is a non-profit, patient-focused 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving spinal health care through research, education, patient advocacy and community. We are dedicated to proving what works, driving innovation, and supporting patients on their journey to spinal health. Our educational resources and research studies empower patients with knowledge and hope. (PRNewsfoto/National Spine Health Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"Our board members represent the best and brightest that the spine health community has to offer," said Dr. Rita Roy, Chief Executive Officer of the National Spine Health Foundation. "We're proud of the excellence and vast experience of our Board."

"This marks a transformational milestone for NSHF. Our Board empowers patients with knowledge and hope," said Dr. Thomas Schuler, Chairman of NSHF's Medical and Scientific Board and CEO of Virginia Spine Institute. "I look forward to seeing the Foundation continue to improve spinal health care knowledge and understanding for all."

These surgeons hold top roles in the most prominent professional societies, as well as leadership positions at premier medical institutions across the United States.

"I'm grateful to be a part of the National Spine Health Foundation's mission to drive patient education," said Dr. Serena Hu, Chief of Orthopedic Spine service at Stanford University Health, president-elect of the Scoliosis Research Society, and NSHF Board member.

NSHF is the United States' only nonprofit, patient-centered organization dedicated to helping patients overcome debilitating spinal conditions and improve their quality of life.

"It's exciting to see so many distinguished spinal experts coming together to share their knowledge and continually improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Rick Guyer, co-founder of Texas Back Institute, past president of North American Spine Society and NSHF Board member.

NSHF's Spine-Talks® platform enables the Medical & Scientific Board to answer patient questions, share advancements in treatment, and provide actionable information. Perspectives from members of the Board are also available in The Spine Health Journal.

For more information on all 50 NSHF Medical & Scientific Board Members, visit https://spinehealth.org/the-medical-scientific-board-spine-surgeons

About the National Spine Health Foundation

The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), a 501-C(3) nonprofit organization, is the only patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to spine health education and advocacy. Learn more at spinehealth.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Spine Health Foundation