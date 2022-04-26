Platform9 Named Industry Leader in "GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions" Report

Earns top ranking among 11 leading managed Kubernetes solutions for its pioneering hosted (SaaS) control plane architecture, empowering enterprises with open and flexible hybrid and multicloud options

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform9 , the world's #1 open distributed cloud service, today announced that GigaOm named it a Leader and Outperformer in its 2022 " GigaOm Radar for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions " report. GigaOm Radar reports evaluate vendors on innovation, maturity, vision, the capacity of execution, and other criteria that impact overall IT strategy.

The GigaOm report compares 11 leading Managed Kubernetes vendors and identifies industry Leaders, Challengers, and New Entrants, based on a breakdown of each vendor's offerings across various criteria including hybrid cloud, pricing model, multizone deployments, application lifecycle solutions, security, and interoperability. Additional evaluation metrics included architecture, flexibility, scalability, manageability and ease of use, and ecosystem.

"This recognition by GigaOm reinforces our continued focus on empowering enterprises with a better way to go cloud-native," said Bhaskar Gorti , CEO of Platform9. "Emerging as a leader in the GigaOm Radar report on managed Kubernetes reflects our innovation in SaaS architectures and in our mission of democratizing cloud computing, thus enabling enterprises of all sizes to leverage Kubernetes with the flexibility and choice of hybrid and multicloud infrastructure."

According to the report, "Platform9 continues to pioneer and innovate hosted control plane solutions, with continued growth in its Kubernetes platform. The company is building on a solid architecture and improving the feature set at a great pace. Using the latest open-source technology, with the added benefits of expert support, Platform9 provides recommendations for tested and supported integrations and components throughout the stack... With support for both on-premises and cloud-based deployments, including all the major hyperscalers, Platform9 truly provides a full range of locations around the globe. This enables the full use of hybrid and/or multicloud options for customers without any risk of location lock-in."

"Platform9 Managed Kubernetes is a solid and unique solution that brings together the flexibility of the public cloud with control over infrastructure, applications, and cost-effectiveness of an on-premises environment," said Enrico Signoretti, GigaOm's head of research product strategy and author of this Radar report. "Thanks to its support for on-premises and public cloud, Platform9 enables organizations of all sizes to deploy consistent yet easy to use Kubernetes infrastructures for the multi-cloud era."

Green Mountain Technology (GMT) is a Platform9 customer that brings innovation and technology together to help large companies manage their Parcel and LTL spend. GMT made the decision to leverage Platform9's Managed Kubernetes offering during their Docker Swarm Enterprise retirement project. Platform9 partnered with GMT from inception to production cutover to ensure a smooth migration and worked in the background to keep the clusters and platform services running 24/7.

Platform9 strengths as listed in the report include, "Extremely easy to deploy and use, intuitive user interface, growing feature set, and the flexibility to install worker nodes on bare-metal servers, virtual infrastructure, or public cloud. Growing partner ecosystem and pre-defined deployment options for many complementary services. Great solution for end users who need more control of their infrastructure, data, and applications while still maintaining many benefits of the cloud."

GigaOm's report is a testament to the fact that Platform9 is as strong as industry giants like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Not only does the report show that Platform9 can compete with these companies, but it also shows Platform9 can outperform them in hybrid and multicloud deployments, as the demand for infrastructure flexibility continues to grow.

GigaOm provides additional information into its full vendor assessment in its companion report: " Key Criteria for Evaluating Managed Kubernetes Solutions. " The Key Criteria report provides detailed market sector analysis that assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics—such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership (TCO)—that drive purchase decisions.

Get your complimentary copy of the report to learn more about this fast-evolving market, key players, and why Platform9 was named a leader with detailed evaluation criteria and ratings of other players: https://platform9.com/lp/platform9-named-a-leader-gigaom-radar-report-managed-kubernetes/

About Platform9

Platform9 is the world's #1 open distributed cloud service, offering the power of the public cloud on infrastructure of customers' choice – powered by Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies. Public clouds are walled gardens, and DIY is difficult and time-consuming. Platform9 offers a third option – an open and faster option – enabling a better way to go cloud-native. Platform9's service powers 40K+ nodes across private, public, and edge clouds. Innovative enterprises like Juniper, Kingfisher Plc, Mavenir, Redfin, and Cloudera achieve 4x faster time-to-market, up to 90% reduction in operational costs, and 99.9% uptime. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company, backed by leading investors.

