PRIVATE LENDING VETERANS LAUNCH MORTGAGE FUND

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futures Financial ("Futures"), a nationwide real estate private money lender headquartered in Tustin, California, announced its launch led by industry veterans, Kendra Rommel and David Rosenberg, to focus on creating new lending products for real estate investors, brokers, and developers. Backed by a leading wealth management fund with over $650 million in Assets Under Management ("AUM"), Co-founders Rommel and Rosenberg head up the company to deliver concierge-based, quick-to-close solutions for Bridge, Ground-up Construction, and Long-Term mortgage loans for their existing and new relationships.

"We recognize what an exciting moment in time this is for real estate borrowers to have a fast, modern-day lending partner designed from the ground up for today's intricate real estate markets. Futures is born from the mission to inspire, impact, educate, & streamline the lending process." said Kendra Rommel Co-Founder, Futures Financial. David added, "I couldn't be more excited to partner with Kendra, and the rest of our quickly growing team at Futures, to bring a modern-day foundation built with integrity, transparency, innovation and personalized solutions to our clients. We have a history of long-standing relationships with our investors to produce solid, risk adjusted returns."

With more than three decades' combined experience, Rommel and Rosenberg, along with their team, bring deep expertise in asset management, real estate operations and capital markets to the private lending sector. Both Rommel and Rosenberg are well recognized in the industry having led origination teams at Civic Financial Services and Macoy Capital, respectively.

For more information, please visit Futures at www.FuturesFinancial.com or investor relations at 424-453-1380 or email Invest@FuturesFinancial.com

