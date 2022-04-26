The Pulte Family Statement on Elon Musk Acquiring Twitter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family is delighted to learn that Elon Musk is taking the corporation private. We had encouraged Elon and Twitter to do a deal that included all stakeholders and that appears to have happened. Congratulations to all!
