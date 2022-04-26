SONIFI Named Ruckus Networks Hospitality Partner of the Year

Award Aligns with SONIFI's Wi-Fi Managed Services Growth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 2022 RUCKUS BIG DOGS Americas partner conference, Ruckus Networks presented SONIFI with its "Hospitality Partner of the Year" award.

Already a recognized leader in guest room entertainment, technology, and services, SONIFI has also established itself as a leader in High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA) networking and services over the past several years.

"Reliable internet and Wi-Fi access is by far the #1 amenity hotel guests look for and expect," said Paul Johnson, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Internet Services. "So as SONIFI evolves its products and services, building the best HSIA team and partnering with the best connectivity solution providers has been a top priority for us."

Ruckus Networks products and solutions have been key to building best-in-class, purpose-driven networks for SONIFI's hospitality customers, Johnson said. "The industry-leading performance and reliability of their networking solutions make Ruckus Networks a top-tier partner for our team to create seamless enterprise connectivity for our clients."

"SONIFI is a leading hospitality service provider focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences. Their unprecedented HSIA growth and partnership in key hotel deployments throughout the country continue to make them a great RUCKUS partner," said Bart Giordano, SVP and GM, Ruckus Networks. "We're proud to name SONIFI our Hospitality Partner of the Year."

Johnson echoed the partnership praise. "Ruckus Networks has been an integral part of our end-to-end guest internet services and team and will remain a preferred technology solutions provider as we continue to expand our capabilities to enable the smart hospitality rooms of tomorrow." he said. "We see real value in being a single provider for in-room entertainment and internet—simplifying technology for hoteliers means they can focus on what's most important: their guests."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

