Zephyr's PSN Partners with APX Stream Allowing Managers to Streamline and Expand the Publication of Data

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals, has announced a partnership between its PSN SMA Data Group and APX Stream, which will give investment managers the ability to expand the publication of their data to more than 50 global databases, DDQ's/RFP's and collateral. Using its industry-leading data warehouse solution, APX Stream offers economical automated connectivity to investment managers of all sizes with an enterprise-quality solution for their investment data assembly, warehouse management and distribution process.

Zephyr's PSN SMA data is widely used by broker/dealers, banks, investment consultants, wealth managers and institutional investors, as the first step in the due diligence process to search and assess potential asset management relationships. By partnering with APX Stream, PSN can now offer the managers whose data forms the basis of this due diligence a streamlined, turnkey solution for investment data management and expanded marketing distribution.

"PSN has been a consistent leader in curating valuable SMA data from managers that can be easily filtered to specific criteria and allow managers and financial advisors to tailor portfolios to their customers' needs," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "Our partnership with APX Stream offers a convenient, time-saving option for updating all of their data across databases."

For over a decade, APX Stream has managed client profiles in the industry's leading asset manager databases. With expertise in data warehousing, reconciliation, and data distribution, APX Stream provides the asset management community extensive visibility and brand recognition to those completing actual mandate searches.

"Our partnership with PSN offers a powerful option for asset managers to establish a data warehouse and fully customize their distribution across an immense number of outputs of their choice," says Richard Jackson, President of APX Stream. "APX Stream is the engine to bring in well assembled data, with a full distribution and reconciliation system allowing asset managers to keep up with data demands and data integrity."

Zephyr's PSN is the longest running SMA database in the world. Over the nearly four decades since it launched, PSN has continually pioneered the delivery of valuable SMA data to its customers with accuracy and consistent verification. Where there was no access, PSN built inroads and set the standard in 1984. Today, it leads the way in providing unbiased, high quality, detailed information across 2000 data points.

"We're looking forward to providing the tools to centralize asset managers' data assembly, management, distribution, reconciliation, compliance and reporting through our partnership with PSN," adds Jackson.

Managers interested in learning more about working with APX Stream can visit https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/APXStream-PSN-Partnership.

"PSN is continuing to offer unlimited access to investment managers to market their data without cost on our platform," says Margaret Tobiasen, Senior Vice President of Data Distribution, who oversees Zephyr's PSN SMA Data Group. "As an added convenience, APX Stream can now provide more reach on a fee-basis for managers who would like to market more globally without the need to manually input across databases. Investment managers can use the tools that work best for them."

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The Zephyr Platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio performance generation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. Visit Financialintelligence.informa.com/Zephyr to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

