Circa Named as a 2022 Top Workplaces of Southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today Circa has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2022 honor by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. This Top Workplaces award demonstrates Circa's commitment to employees while promoting a welcoming and inclusive culture for everyone who joins the team.

The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers including the company's vision, employee sentiment and appreciation, benefits, confidence in company leaders, and open-mindedness. In 2021, Circa was also named as a Top Workplace for DE&I Practices and Remote Work as part of Energage's 2021 Culture Excellence Awards.

Circa doesn't just recommend diversity recruiting programs for others – it has undertaken a careful, holistic approach to incorporate inclusive, equitable practices, within all aspects of its business. Circa is taking a six-prong approach to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion in its own ranks and has already found great success. Creating an environment where all employees can be their authentic selves and thrive starts at the top.

"Circa's mission is to create an inclusive, equitable, culturally competent, and supportive environment within the organization by promoting discussions, fostering respect for all employees, and creating a better sense of community," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO and President. "We strive to take a people-first approach. Our employees lead and drive much of our DEI activities and discussions, provide input on family friendly benefits as well as enhancements to the employee experience."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st century organizations to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. Circa's robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 4,500+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships and in 2020 posted 5M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites.

