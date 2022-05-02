Sentinel U® to Honor Two Nursing Professionals with Free Meals for One Year

Selected nurses will be announced at the culmination of National Nurses Week on Thursday, May 12.

WATERBURY, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U®, a provider of web-based simulation education technology solutions for nursing schools, hospital systems and healthcare professionals, will celebrate National Nurses Week by providing two deserving nurse professionals with free meal deliveries for one year. Nominations are open from Monday, May 2 until Friday, May 6 at midnight EDT.

Sentinel U Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentinel U) (PRNewswire)

Nominees must be active professionals whose passion and dedication deserve recognition. Registered nurses throughout the U.S. may be nominated by colleagues, family members, patients, or their community. All entries must include a short essay explaining why the nominee deserves to be recognized.

"The nursing profession often requires long hours away from home," said Dr. Laura Gonzalez, vice president of clinical learning resources at Sentinel U. "The responsibilities of home often take a back seat to their commitment to patients. Our gift recognizes the sacrifices both nurses and their families make to keep our community healthy."

Sentinel U will provide selected winners with a meal delivery service for one year. Each subscription will provide three weekly meals for up to four people. Nurses and their families will have the option to choose meals from 17 delicious recipes that change weekly. Delivered ingredients can be prepared within 30 minutes, making it easy for busy nurses to prepare nutritious meals for their families.

Nominations will open on Monday, May 2. Applications must be received by midnight EDT on Friday, May 6. Winners will be announced on Florence Nightingale's birthday, Thursday, May 12. For more information or to nominate a deserving nursing professional, please visit https://explore.sentinelu.com/nursesweekcontest/.

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of health care simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgement and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 130,000 learner experiences worldwide. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com.

