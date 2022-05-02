W SERIES MIAMI PRESENTED BY HARD ROCK® KICKS OFF RECORD 2022 SEASON AT INAUGURAL FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

Hard Rock will serve as title sponsor to the all-female single seater racing championship, setting the stage for the most races in a single season within the series history

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for women, today announces that Hard Rock International® will be the title sponsor of the 2022 season-opening double-header in Miami, Florida taking place this weekend.

W Series (PRNewswire)

W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock features two races in support of the Formula 1® inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, taking place May 6-8. The double-header at the brand-new Miami International Autodrome, located around Hard Rock Stadium, kicks off W Series' third on-track season. The season includes ten Formula 1 support races across eight Grand Prix weekends – the most races that W Series has ever staged in a single season.

"W Series' 2022 season will start with a bang in Miami, so Hard Rock – a brand which, like W Series, champions diversity and creating more opportunities for women – is the perfect title partner for our opening double-header as we continue to make lots of noise in the USA. As a massive Hard Rock fan – I love their food and visiting their cafes around the world – I am delighted," said Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer of W Series. "Last year's season finale in Austin – W Series' first event in the USA – was spectacular, as our women racing drivers showcased their skills in front of 400,000 people across the weekend, creating incredible momentum we are carrying into the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock will be the biggest event we've ever staged and we're humbled by the fantastic reception from fans and partners alike. We can't wait for the racing to start!"

Hard Rock International is a brand built on diversity and has been recognized as such, most recently by Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. Diversity, equity and inclusion is a strategic pillar under the brand's 'Love All-Serve All' motto, including programs that support diverse hiring and development for women.

"Hard Rock is honored to support W Series and help kick off what's certain to be an incredible season by serving as title sponsor during the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix," said Tracy Bradford, President of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and Co-founder of Seminole & Hard Rock Women in Leadership internal mentoring program. "As a brand that prioritizes equity through our 'Love All-Serve All' motto, we're proud to encourage women to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams whether it's on the track or anywhere out in the world."

With venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations, including hotels, casinos, rock shops, and cafes, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Hard Rock destinations are in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida, home to the world's first Guitar Hotel, where its headquarters are located.

For more information around the W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock, visit https://wseries.com/races/miami/.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock International