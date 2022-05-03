SkinCure Oncology Marks Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Encouraging Patients to Have a "Voice and a Choice" in Their Treatment

BURR RIDGE, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and SkinCure Oncology has launched a campaign to encourage people with common skin cancers to learn about effective, evidence-based treatment options and choose the course that's best for them. The company that provides a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of basal and squamous cell carcinoma, believes that educated patients will take a more active role with their doctors in making critical health care decisions.

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology) (PRNewswire)

Some 3.3 million Americans are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer each year, with about 2,000 deaths resulting. While physicians traditionally opted to perform Mohs surgery on most patients with these cancers, Image-Guided SRT is frequently preferred today. With Mohs, the surgeon uses a scalpel to trim away suspicious tissue until microscopic examination of the tissue shows that all the cancer is removed. But with Image-Guided SRT, which has a 99.3 percent effectiveness rate, there is no surgery. Instead, low-level radiation, similar to x-rays, is directed at the cancer over the course of a series of short office visits. Ultrasound imaging enables more precise targeting of the radiation and allows patients to actually see their cancer shrink and disappear. Unlike Mohs surgery, there is no cutting, bleeding or surgical scarring.

"While surgery is indicated in some cases, it may have become the default prescription for these types of cancer even though less invasive treatment options exist," said Daniel Ladd, D.O., FAOCD, FAAD, and medical director of SkinCure Oncology. "If we truly want an informed patient, one who takes an active role in their health, we must do a better job of giving them access to the knowledge that will get them there, assuring that they have a voice and a choice in their treatment."

Anchored by an appeal for patients and their families to "Get skINFORMED" about treatment options, the SkinCure Oncology campaign includes literature, billboards, social media and a patient education website, www.getskinformed.org.

Dr. Ladd noted that simple precautions can reduce the risk of getting skin cancer, such as using high-SPF sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, minimizing sun exposure, and avoiding all indoor tanning devices.

"Given the relative ease of avoiding skin cancer and newer patient-friendly treatment options, everyone should follow the golden rule – be sun smart and get regular medical check-ups," he concluded.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with more than 200 dermatology practice locations across the country, and more than 40,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell, CEO

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology