RCI Reports 2Q22 Results: Total Revenues $63.7M, GAAP EPS $1.15, Non-GAAP EPS $1.19

Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

First Company to Use Twitter Spaces for Earnings Call – Today at 4:30 PM ET

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2022 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022.

Summary Financials

2Q22


Change YoY


6M22


Change YoY


Total Revenues

$63.7M


+44.6%


$125.5M


+52.2%


EPS

$1.15


+69.1%


$2.28


+30.3%


Non-GAAP EPS*

$1.19


+58.0%


$2.29


+100.1%


Net Cash from Operating Activities

$11.6M


+5.7%


$27.9M


+61.6%


Free Cash Flow*

$11.1M


+23.3%


$26.3M


+79.8%


Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders

$11.0M


+79.8%


$21.5M


+36.8%


Adjusted EBITDA*

$19.9M


+46.8%


$37.9M


+70.2%


Diluted Shares

9.489M


+5.4%


9.448M


+4.9%


*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We had an outstanding quarter across the board. We ended the quarter with $38.1 million in cash, and favorable trends are continuing, with total revenues in April exceeding March. Thanks to all our teams for making all of this possible."

Expansion efforts are moving ahead. This includes continuing to improve the performance of clubs acquired in 1Q22, acquiring new ones, harnessing new technology to drive club traffic, and expanding Bombshells. Recent developments:

Nightclubs

  • South Florida club acquired last week
  • Fort Worth club under contract to buy
  • New Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge opened in Miami
  • Reformatted club opening soon in San Antonio
  • AdmireMe.com social media fan site in full beta
  • Tip-N-Strip non-fungible token (NFT) guest benefits program on track to mint in June

Bombshells

  • Property acquired for a 12th Bombshells (Houston)
  • Two other locations (Dallas and Lubbock, TX) under contract to buy
  • Bombshells' first franchisee expected to open its first location in San Antonio this quarter
  • Bombshells' second franchisee (announced last week) planning its first location for Huntsville, Alabama

2Q22 Segments

Nightclubs

  • Revenues of $48.2 million increased by 56.5% compared to the prior-year quarter, when COVID-19 related government restrictions were just starting to ease.
  • Newly acquired clubs contributed 50% of the $17.4 million increase in segment revenues. Same-store sales growth contributed 20%, and eight northern clubs (not open enough days in 2Q21 to qualify for same-store sales) contributed 30%.
  • Operating margin was 39.7% vs. 34.0% in 2Q21 and 39.5% vs. 38.8% non-GAAP. Operating margin expanded primarily due to an 88% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.

Bombshells

  • Revenues of $15.3 million increased by 16.7% compared to the prior-year quarter.
  • Bombshells Arlington, which opened in December, contributed 85% of the $2.2 million segment revenue increase. Same-store sales growth contributed 14%.
  • Operating margin was 22.6% vs. 23.9% in the year ago quarter and 19.0% in the previous quarter, which was negatively affected by Arlington's pre-opening costs without the benefit of a full quarter of sales.

2Q22 Consolidated
Comparisons are to 2Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise

  • Cost of goods sold improved (13.8% vs. 15.4%), reflecting the increase in sales mix of higher-margin service revenues (33.8% vs. 26.1%).
  • Salaries and wages (26.0% vs. 25.4%) and SG&A (28.9% vs. 28.6%) were approximately level, reflecting new employees from new units and increased variable expenses related to sales in 2Q22.
  • Operating margin was 26.8% vs. 22.3% and 26.9% vs. 25.9% non-GAAP.
  • Interest expense increased $500,000 primarily due to higher debt related to the 1Q22 acquisitions, but declined to 4.5% from 5.4% of revenues.
  • Income tax expense was $3.4 million compared to $1.9 million. The effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 24.3%.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding increased 5.4% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in 1Q22.
  • 83,343 shares were bought back in the open market 2Q22 and 3Q22 through May 6, 2022, for $5.2 million, or an average of $62.37 per share.
  • Debt was $178.1 million at 3/31/22 compared to $161.9 million at 12/31/21. The increase primarily reflected the January 2022 bank loan secured by real estate, most of which was acquired for cash in acquisitions.

Note
As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 24.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)


























For the Three Months Ended March 31,


For the Six Months Ended March 31,






2022


2021


2022


2021






Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue


Amount


% of
Revenue

Revenues


















Sales of alcoholic beverages


$        27,335


42.9%


$        20,273


46.0%


$        53,766


42.8%


$        37,633


45.6%


Sales of food and merchandise


11,160


17.5%


9,538


21.6%


22,054


17.6%


18,147


22.0%


Service revenues


21,501


33.8%


11,502


26.1%


42,377


33.8%


21,562


26.1%


Other


3,696


5.8%


2,746


6.2%


7,331


5.8%


5,115


6.2%



Total revenues


63,692


100.0%


44,059


100.0%


125,528


100.0%


82,457


100.0%

Operating expenses


















Cost of goods sold



















Alcoholic beverages sold


4,896


17.9%


3,730


18.4%


9,730


18.1%


6,992


18.6%



Food and merchandise sold


3,840


34.4%


3,029


31.8%


7,797


35.4%


5,918


32.6%



Service and other


24


0.1%


43


0.3%


124


0.2%


96


0.4%




Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)


8,760


13.8%


6,802


15.4%


17,651


14.1%


13,006


15.8%


Salaries and wages


16,530


26.0%


11,200


25.4%


33,035


26.3%


22,686


27.5%


Selling, general and administrative


18,437


28.9%


12,618


28.6%


36,923


29.4%


24,770


30.0%


Depreciation and amortization


2,877


4.5%


2,117


4.8%


5,071


4.0%


4,140


5.0%


Other charges (gains), net


7


0.0%


1,481


3.4%


(144)


-0.1%


1,431


1.7%



Total operating expenses


46,611


73.2%


34,218


77.7%


92,536


73.7%


66,033


80.1%

Income from operations


17,081


26.8%


9,841


22.3%


32,992


26.3%


16,424


19.9%

Other income (expenses)


















Interest expense


(2,864)


-4.5%


(2,364)


-5.4%


(5,468)


-4.4%


(4,798)


-5.8%


Interest income


112


0.2%


62


0.1%


218


0.2%


122


0.1%


Non-operating gains, net


-


0.0%


431


1.0%


84


0.1%


5,347


6.5%

Income before income taxes


14,329


22.5%


7,970


18.1%


27,826


22.2%


17,095


20.7%

Income tax expense


3,356


5.3%


1,938


4.4%


6,289


5.0%


1,554


1.9%

Net income


10,973


17.2%


6,032


13.7%


21,537


17.2%


15,541


18.8%

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(21)


0.0%


59


0.1%


(10)


0.0%


193


0.2%

Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders


$        10,952


17.2%


$          6,091


13.8%


$        21,527


17.1%


$        15,734


19.1%





















Earnings per share


















Basic and diluted


$             1.15




$             0.68




$             2.28




$             1.75























Weighted average shares outstanding


















Basic and diluted


9,489,085




8,999,910




9,447,854




9,009,604























Dividends per share


$             0.05




$             0.04




$             0.09




$             0.08



RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)












For the Three Months


For the Six Months



Ended March 31,


Ended March 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders


$      10,952


$        6,091


$      21,527


$      15,734

Income tax expense (benefit)


3,356


1,938


6,289


1,554

Interest expense, net


2,752


2,302


5,250


4,676

Settlement of lawsuits


385


1


577


153

Impairment of assets


-


1,401


-


1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(58)


91


(400)


86

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


(380)


(85)


(5,329)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


-


34


1


67

Gain on insurance


(320)


(12)


(321)


(209)

Depreciation and amortization


2,877


2,117


5,071


4,140

Adjusted EBITDA


$      19,944


$      13,583


$      37,909


$      22,273










Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income









Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders


$      10,952


$        6,091


$      21,527


$      15,734

Amortization of intangibles


49


79


99


158

Settlement of lawsuits


385


1


577


153

Impairment of assets


-


1,401


-


1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(58)


91


(400)


86

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


(380)


(85)


(5,329)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


-


34


1


67

Gain on insurance


(320)


(12)


(321)


(209)

Net income tax effect


291


(522)


253


(1,741)

Non-GAAP net income


$      11,299


$        6,783


$      21,651


$      10,320










Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





Diluted shares


9,489,085


8,999,910


9,447,854


9,009,604

GAAP diluted earnings per share


$          1.15


$          0.68


$          2.28


$          1.75

Amortization of intangibles


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.02

Settlement of lawsuits


0.04


0.00


0.06


0.02

Impairment of assets


-


0.16


-


0.16

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(0.01)


0.01


(0.04)


0.01

Gain on debt extinguishment


-


(0.04)


(0.01)


(0.59)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


-


0.00


0.00


0.01

Gain on insurance


(0.03)


(0.00)


(0.03)


(0.02)

Net income tax effect


0.03


(0.06)


0.03


(0.19)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$          1.19


$          0.75


$          2.29


$          1.15










Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income







Income (loss) from operations


$      17,081


$        9,841


$      32,992


$      16,424

Amortization of intangibles


49


79


99


158

Settlement of lawsuits


385


1


577


153

Impairment of assets


-


1,401


-


1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(58)


91


(400)


86

Gain on insurance


(320)


(12)


(321)


(209)

Non-GAAP operating income


$      17,137


$      11,401


$      32,947


$      18,013










Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin








GAAP operating margin


26.8%


22.3%


26.3%


19.9%

Amortization of intangibles


0.1%


0.2%


0.1%


0.2%

Settlement of lawsuits


0.6%


0.0%


0.5%


0.2%

Impairment of assets


0.0%


3.2%


0.0%


1.7%

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


-0.1%


0.2%


-0.3%


0.1%

Gain on insurance


-0.5%


0.0%


-0.3%


-0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin


26.9%


25.9%


26.2%


21.8%










Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow







Net cash provided by operating activities


$      11,597


$      10,972


$      27,861


$      17,246

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures


518


1,986


1,516


2,591

Free cash flow


$      11,079


$        8,986


$      26,345


$      14,655

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)














For the Three Months


For the Six Months




Ended March 31,


Ended March 31,




2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues










Nightclubs


$        48,174


$        30,787


$        94,955


$        55,984


Bombshells


15,333


13,135


30,104


26,141


Other


185


137


469


332




$        63,692


$        44,059


$      125,528


$        82,457











Income (loss) from operations










Nightclubs


$        19,126


$        10,468


$        37,862


$        18,963


Bombshells


3,468


3,142


6,270


5,859


Other


(34)


(139)


(77)


(214)


General corporate


(5,479)


(3,630)


(11,063)


(8,184)




$        17,081


$          9,841


$        32,992


$        16,424

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)
























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$     19,126


$       3,468


$           (34)


$     (5,479)


$     17,081


$     10,468


$       3,142


$        (139)


$     (3,630)


$       9,841

Amortization of intangibles


47


1


-


1


49


47


3


29


-


79

Settlement of lawsuits


277


-


-


108


385


(4)


-


5


-


1

Impairment of assets


-


-


-


-


-


1,401


-


-


-


1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(125)


4


-


63


(58)


14


47


-


30


91

Gain on insurance


(320)


-


-


-


(320)


32


-


-


(44)


(12)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$     19,005


$       3,473


$           (34)


$     (5,307)


$     17,137


$     11,958


$       3,192


$        (105)


$     (3,644)


$     11,401






















GAAP operating margin


39.7%


22.6%


-18.4%


-8.6%


26.8%


34.0%


23.9%


-101.5%


-8.2%


22.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin


39.5%


22.7%


-18.4%


-8.3%


26.9%


38.8%


24.3%


-76.6%


-8.3%


25.9%













































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022


For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021



Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total


Nightclubs


Bombshells


Other


Corporate


Total

Income (loss) from operations


$     37,862


$       6,270


$           (77)


$  (11,063)


$     32,992


$     18,963


$       5,859


$        (214)


$     (8,184)


$     16,424

Amortization of intangibles


94


4


-


1


99


94


7


57


-


158

Settlement of lawsuits


454


10


-


113


577


114


34


5


-


153

Impairment of assets


-


-


-


-


-


1,401


-


-


-


1,401

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(80)


17


-


(337)


(400)


14


47


-


25


86

Gain on insurance


(321)


-


-


-


(321)


(165)


-


-


(44)


(209)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$     38,009


$       6,301


$           (77)


$  (11,286)


$     32,947


$     20,421


$       5,947


$        (152)


$     (8,203)


$     18,013






















GAAP operating margin


39.9%


20.8%


-16.4%


-8.8%


26.3%


33.9%


22.4%


-64.5%


-9.9%


19.9%

Non-GAAP operating margin


40.0%


20.9%


-16.4%


-9.0%


26.2%


36.5%


22.7%


-45.8%


-9.9%


21.8%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended





March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021


March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income


$                 10,973


$                   6,032


$                 21,537


$                 15,541

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash









provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


2,877


2,117


5,071


4,140


Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets


(185)


91


(708)


86


Impairment of assets


-


1,401


-


1,401


Unrealized loss on equity securities


-


34


1


67


Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


85


50


136


101


Gain on debt extinguishment


-


(378)


(83)


(5,298)


Noncash lease expense


609


427


1,238


848


Gain on insurance


(321)


(44)


(321)


(294)


Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable


36


35


53


(58)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable


(279)


1,704


1,065


3,137



Inventories


169


(9)


(276)


(31)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets


1,159


369


(5,360)


1,494



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities


(3,526)


(857)


5,508


(3,888)


Net cash provided by operating activities


11,597


10,972


27,861


17,246

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets


2,107


8


2,910


8

Proceeds from insurance


300


44


485


294

Proceeds from notes receivable


48


35


82


61

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets


(4,140)


(5,429)


(13,990)


(6,718)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


-


-


(39,302)


-


Net cash used in investing activities


(1,685)


(5,342)


(49,815)


(6,355)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from debt obligations


18,740


2,176


35,742


2,176

Payments on debt obligations


(4,802)


(4,232)


(7,290)


(5,977)

Purchase of treasury stock


(2,845)


-


(2,845)


(1,794)

Payment of dividends


(474)


(360)


(854)


(720)

Payment of loan origination costs


(418)


(25)


(418)


(25)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


10,201


(2,441)


24,335


(6,340)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


20,113


3,189


2,381


4,551

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD


17,954


16,967


35,686


15,605

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


$                 38,067


$                 20,156


$                 38,067


$                 20,156

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)
















March 31,


September 30,


March 31,






2022


2021


2021

ASSETS







Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$                38,067


$                35,686


$                20,156


Accounts receivable, net


6,262


7,570


3,630


Current portion of notes receivable


292


220


214


Inventories


3,361


2,659


2,403


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


6,880


1,928


5,020


Assets held for sale


6,126


4,887


7,382



Total current assets


60,988


52,950


38,805

Property and equipment, net


203,434


175,952


175,153

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


36,180


24,308


24,698

Notes receivable, net of current portion


5,411


2,839


2,892

Goodwill


54,484


39,379


45,686

Intangibles, net


125,284


67,824


73,070

Other assets


1,771


1,367


806




Total assets


$             487,552


$             364,619


$             361,110











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities








Accounts payable


$                  6,255


$                  4,408


$                  4,021


Accrued liabilities


15,576


10,403


12,321


Current portion of long-term debt, net


11,177


6,434


16,380


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


2,306


1,780


1,692



Total current liabilities


35,314


23,025


34,414

Deferred tax liability, net


22,040


19,137


20,390

Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs


166,903


118,734


116,032

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


35,517


24,150


24,583

Other long-term liabilities


355


350


357



Total liabilities


260,129


185,396


195,776











Commitments and contingencies

















Equity









Preferred stock


-


-


-


Common stock


94


90


90


Additional paid-in capital


77,553


50,040


50,040


Retained earnings


150,366


129,693


115,811



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity


228,013


179,823


165,941


Noncontrolling interests


(590)


(600)


(607)



Total equity


227,423


179,223


165,334




Total liabilities and equity


$             487,552


$             364,619


$             361,110

