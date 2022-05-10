CARHARTT APPOINTS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER

DEARBORN, Mich. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt today announced the appointment of Chad Cornstubble as Senior Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C). He officially joined the premium workwear brand on May 2 and reports directly to Linda Hubbard, Carhartt's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Cornstubble will guide the organization and the D2C team to attract and engage new and existing Carhartt consumers online and in Carhartt's own retail stores. As a member of the Company's senior leadership team, he will work to develop strategies that build on the momentum that the company is currently experiencing in the marketplace. In addition, he will collaborate with the Wholesale, Carhartt EMEA, and Carhartt Company Gear (CCG) business units to ensure there is an aligned consumer vision and approach to the marketplace.

"As we continue our commitment to be the relentless champion of hardworking people, Chad will be instrumental in elevating our mission and delivering the ultimate Carhartt experience to our consumers," said Hubbard. "I look forward to the contributions Chad will bring to the brand and our business as we navigate this ever-changing dynamic consumer marketplace."

Most recently, Cornstubble served as VP of E-commerce, Marketing Technology, and Digital Operations at Fossil Group, a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Cornstubble earned his Bachelor's of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Northwood University in Texas.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

