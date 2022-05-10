The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. makes design history with three monumental wins at The A'Design Awards

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. has made monumental design history, winning three of the highest awards from The A'Design Awards , the world's most prestigious and influential design competition. Last year, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. made history with its first entry, The Devil's Keep , winning Gold for Packaging and becoming the only whiskey ever to win such a prestigious award. This year the company made history again with Gold, Platinum, and a rare Limited Series Award; becoming the only company in the award's history to win all four entries with a 100% success rate across subsequent years, when the judging becomes more challenging as you are considered against your previous entries.

The Emerald Isle (pictured) by The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. was released in collaboration with Fabergé and included the world’s first Celtic Egg. The rare whiskey has achieved the maximum score possible to win Platinum at the prestigious A’Design Awards. (PRNewsfoto/The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.) (PRNewswire)

These wins cement the reputation of Tiago Russo, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s Chief Design Officer, as the world's #1 luxury designer.

The A'Design Awards judge an entry against previous products, looking for innovation and an elevation of design, so winning in subsequent competitions becomes increasingly difficult. In 2021, The Devil's Keep became the highest scoring spirit of all time, achieving Gold and scoring just 0.1 points short of Platinum. Yet in 2022, the technological innovation of The Aodh, the beauty of The Emerald Isle, and the experiential design of The Taoscán meant the company not only equalled its 2021 win, but added two extraordinary accolades:

The Emerald Isle: Platinum A' Design Award Winner for Packaging Design

The Emerald Isle was a collaboration with Fabergé and included the world's first Celtic Egg. This bespoke collection already holds the record as the world's most expensive whiskey and has now achieved the maximum score possible to win Platinum, becoming the #1 design of the year, and the highest scoring luxury product of all time.

The Taoscán: Gold A' Design Award Winner for Packaging Design

The Taoscán is the company's first release to be available on its website and by the glass in Michelin-starred and upscale bars and restaurants and was designed to offer the perfect single serve to the connoisseur. This concept of an elevated whiskey experience in one design has never been attempted before with any spirit, and a sought-after Gold award is testament to the innovative design.

The Aodh; Bronze A' Design Award Winner for Limited Edition and Custom Design

Winning Bronze in this rare category places The Aodh in the history books as one of just 35 products and the only whiskey in the award's 13 years of registration to win such an honour. No Platinum or Gold awards were given so The Aodh claims the title as one of the top three ultimate designs of 2022. With thousands of entries from across the world, this is an exceptional achievement for the company's fifth release which has yet to be launched to the public and is currently only available to The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Whiskey & Wealth Club clients.

Commenting after the monumental win, Tiago Russo, Chief Design Officer at The Craft Irish Whiskey Co., said: "This is one of the highlights of my career so far. Winning three A' Design Awards makes this one of the proudest moments any designer can imagine. But ultimately, it is winning Platinum to make The Emerald Isle the number one design in the world and with it, gaining the title of the world-leading luxury product/packaging designer.

This is the culmination of over a decade of work dedicated to the luxury product design field. Of course, that celebration is always accompanied by the vision of reinventing myself and my work so that both continue to grow, achieve and transform the world of design for years to come."

Jay Bradley, Founder and CEO of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. said:

"These sensational wins have confirmed to the world that The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Tiago Russo are an unstoppable force. Together we're creating whiskeys and experiences that are officially the world's #1 and cement Tiago as the world's #1 luxury designer, giving inherent value to these products. The Emerald Isle was awarded maximum points to become the highest scoring product of all time. For any company, these wins would be unprecedented. But for a company just a few years old, it's an undeniable validation of the groundbreaking designs and obsessive pursuit of perfection that drive The Craft Irish Whiskey Co."

