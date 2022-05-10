Cybersecurity Executive Samuel John Cure Joins AMI as Chief Information Security Officer

Positioned to Provide Unique Expertise to Enhance AMI's Security Offerings

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI, a global leader in the Dynamic Firmware market for worldwide computing, today announced Samuel John Cure as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Cure previously served as CISO of Planview, Inc., and AXIS Capital. Along with his two successful tenures as CISO, he brings a spirit of innovation and expertise in building international cybersecurity programs to the AMI team. In addition, Cure has extensive experience crafting business-aligned cybersecurity programs, providing executive oversight of risk management, including identifying and mitigating security risks in all corporate functions and external-facing products and solutions.

Cybersecurity executive Samuel John Cure joins AMI as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

With 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Cure has developed and managed multiple programs and security consulting services with a global focus, spanning North and South America, Bermuda, Europe and Asia-Pacific. He is known in the field for his trademarked cybersecurity platform, Mr. CISO, developing the IBM X-Force database and creating several ethical hacking programs for global Fortune 500 companies.

"At AMI, as further proof of our commitment to the overall security of AMI and the products we provide to our customers, we are increasing the depth of our cybersecurity expertise at the leadership level, says Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer of AMI. "Sam's deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry, along with a background in tech business development, is a strong addition to the company. We are excited to welcome Sam to the team and look forward to his contributions to our growth."

Cure's experience in the cybersecurity industry and diverse background as a start-up entrepreneur, international advisor and security consultant will provide unique insights to the company's products and solutions, which leverage the company's rich history in the marketplace. His knowledge will strengthen AMI's legacy of innovation while providing executive oversight of risk management for all corporate functions and solutions in new markets, such as cloud technology, and expand AMI's cybersecurity program.

About AMI

AMI is a global leader in the Dynamic Firmware market for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, enabling the world's compute platforms from on-premises to the cloud to the edge. AMI's industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. AMI is also a critical provider to the Open Compute ecosystem and is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), PICMG, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP), and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG).

