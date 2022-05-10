GOOGLE TO SPONSOR 5TH ANNUAL SISTAS IN SALES SUMMIT WITH IN-PERSON RECRUITING LOUNGE ON-SITE

Workday, Salesforce, Spotify, Oracle, and Twilio return as sponsors for the New York City conference

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sistas in Sales (SIS), the leading global organization serving women of color across the sales sector will host its 5th Annual Summit from Wednesday, September 21st through Friday, September 23rd, 2022. Attendees can look forward to immersive activations, experiential workshops, and real-time networking on-site at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York. For the first time since 2019, the 5th Annual SIS Summit will return to its in-person format after being virtual for the last two years.

Sistas in Sales, the leading global organization serving women of color in sales will host its 5th Annual Summit in NYC.

Google is returning as the SIS Summit Champion Sponsor for the fifth year in a row – solidifying its impactful investment in the SIS Community, and demonstrating the company's commitment to recruit talent from the SIS member base of more than 5,500 women of color. This year, Google will present the Google Lounge: A Place for Sellers – a private space where attendees can have their resumes reviewed in real-time from Google recruiters, discuss open roles, and make meaningful connections with decision-makers. Google executives will also serve as Keynote and Panel speakers at the SIS Summit. Past SIS Summits have engaged dynamic leaders from Google's ecosystem, including Bonita Stewart - Vice President of Global Partnerships at Google, as last year's SIS Summit closing speaker.

Early-Bird tickets are available now at the SIS Summit website: https://sistasinsales.com/summit2022/

In addition to Google, Workday, Salesforce, Spotify, Oracle, Chili Piper, and Twillio will sponsor this year's event.

Sponsors may contact info@sistasinsales.com to learn more about opportunities for the 5th Annual SIS Summit.

The Summit's theme, "You Have Arrived," is a celebration of the professional seller's journey – simultaneously acknowledging each attendee's current position, while supporting their vision for the next phase of their career through workshops, learning, and thought leadership to help them get there. Content for the event will be curated along three specific themes: Finance, Sales Acumen, and Accountability.

"We don't always get an opportunity to just be still and reflect on how far we've come – and this year's SIS Summit is going to hold space for that," said Chantel George, SIS Founder and CEO. "We want to acknowledge everything that it took for our attendees to be here. This moment in time matters, so celebrate it – then visualize what you want for the future and let's prepare for it, together – because here, at this moment, we are going to provide our attendees with the resources they need to achieve their goals."

2022 marks SIS's fifth anniversary celebration – with landmark events happening globally throughout the year – including SIS's first event happening in London this Summer. Since its inception, SIS has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities alongside a range of longstanding corporate partners to close equity gaps for Black and brown women, while building community and sisterhood.

About Sistas In Sales, Inc.:

Sistas In Sales (SIS) is the first national organization to serve women of color in professional sales careers with more than 5,500 members across the world. SIS's membership represents a broad range of diverse women in media, software, finance, IT, education, and tech sales – with a focus on sharing knowledge and resources to build community, sisterhood, and empowerment through mastering the sales craft. Founded by Chantel George in 2018, SIS has worked to empower women of color through distinct networking, training, and career opportunities alongside a range of longstanding corporate partners that include Google, Salesforce, and Workday. This year, SIS is celebrating its 5-year anniversary with events highlighting its now-global member base, and culminating with the 2022 SIS Summit.

To learn more, please visit www.sistasinsales.com . Follow SIS on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok, and Slack .

Media Contact: Phoenix Jackson

Email: phx@phoenixaffect.com

Phone: 720.275.8238

View original content:

SOURCE Sistas In Sales