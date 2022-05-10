iDashboards Launches Real-Time Operational Intelligence Platform - Rebrands as TruOI

TROY, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iDashboards.com has changed its name to TruOI with the launch of its next Operational Intelligence platform - the TruOI.com.

For nearly 20 years, iDashboards has been an innovator in the business intelligence (BI) space. During that time, the company has served over 5,000 clients and invested in technology offerings and services to better support its customers. With ongoing input from its customer base, and an eye on changing market needs, it has evolved from a BI software company to an Operational Intelligence (OI) platform.

Introducing the Operational Intelligence Platform

Multi-location businesses, especially franchises and chains, face a myriad of challenges stemming from a complex operating environment. With loosely integrated staff, systems, processes, and data, it can be challenging for companies to gain the efficiency needed for increased profitability and growth.

Operational Intelligence combines the elements of real-time analytics with the ability to act automatically on those insights with real-time performance triggers and coaching. TruOI technology is uniquely suited to the challenges of multi-location businesses and their need for an operational success model that increases efficiency and fuels growth.

TruOI is Operational Intelligence

The TruOI Operational Intelligence platform integrates all of a company's existing operations software, facility systems, forms/documents, and data from all company locations and systems under one umbrella platform to offer real-time management capabilities for all aspects of a business.

The power of the TruOI platform also gives companies the ability to automate many of their day-to-day operating activities with automated triggers driven by key performance indicators.

In addition, TruOI connects both corporate and location team members with real-time coaching, performance management alerts, and detailed measurements based on organizational goals and operational needs.

TruOI founder and CEO Shadan Malik states, "This one-of-a-kind OI platform is the digital transformation needed by every organization looking to increase team member performance and accelerating growth."

For companies with 5 locations or 10,000, TruOI offers real-time management of all of their success parameters, puts many of the day-to-day activities on autopilot, and gives multi-unit business leaders back their time so they can focus on the big picture and their next big step.

Visit www.TruOI.com to see how TruOI helps multi-location businesses take their next big step.

About TruOI: TruOI offers a real-time Operational Intelligence platform that integrates all of a company's software, measurement, coaching, and training systems under one umbrella application and automates business activity to increase profitability and growth. More than 5,000 organizations have leveraged TruOI technology to drive success and innovation.

