RED OXYGEN PARTNERS WITH RESIDENTIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TO ENABLE EASY TEXTING WITH COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY STUDENTS AND STAFF

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oxygen, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, today announces a strategic partnership with Residential Management Systems (RMS). As part of the partnership, Red Oxygen's SMS solutions will be exclusively recommended by RMS through its Mercury products, which enable university and college housing and residential staff to deliver revolutionary, customized content to students and housing team.

Red Oxygen is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider (PRNewswire)

"Red Oxygen is proud to have this relationship with RMS, and feel it's a natural fit."

"There is no shortage of text message providers out there," said Tom Sheahan, CEO and co-founder of Red Oxygen. "We are humbled to know that Red Oxygen stood out in a way that has earned us the title of exclusive SMS partner for RMS' innovative Mercury product line. These tools streamline custom housing applications, contracts, electronic signatures, payments, student assignments and so much more. Adding easy text message capabilities into the mix, we believe, strengthens an already impeccable product. We're proud to have this relationship with RMS, and feel it's a natural fit."

Red Oxygen's SMS solutions will now be available as an optional add-on for all RMS Mercury customers which includes universities and colleges around the United States.

"We are excited to partner with Red Oxygen to bring even greater functionality to our Mercury products," said Graham Banister, RMS President and CEO. "Red Oxygen's SMS solutions work seamlessly with Mercury, allowing you to send text messages to your residents. SMS can be sent to individuals as confirmations, alerts, and more, or they can be sent to multiple residents. Our clients have used Red Oxygen for several years and it is exciting to formalize the partnership so that we can bring even greater communication options to our clients."

To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/

To learn more about Residential Management Services, visit https://mercury.rms-inc.com/

ABOUT RED OXYGEN

Founded in 2001, Red Oxygen is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily online, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Red Oxygen has worked with some of the world's top brands, including: Lowe's, Allstate, Neiman Marcus, Shell, The University of Chicago, Pfizer and more. Red Oxygen has been trusted to send more than 400 million messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Oxygen