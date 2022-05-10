The TV Shield CEO Throws Football at TV and Celebrates 50 Country Milestone

Protective Enclosures Company (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) Celebrates 50 Country Milestone with Video: Throws Football at TV, Shoots it with Pellet Gun, and More

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protective Enclosures Company (makers of The TV Shield) released a video to celebrate selling products in 50 countries as of 2022. Protective Enclosures Company is known for pioneering cutting-edge TV and outdoor digital signage protection enclosures.

PEC CEO, Jarad King, throws a football at a TV, sprays it with water, and more in the celebratory 50 country milestone video. This footage demonstrates The TV Shield protecting the TV from high impact. Outdoor TVs or digital signs without enclosures don't boast the same robust impact, theft, and vandalism durability. In addition, enclosures protect media devices such as Roku or Apple TV. A popular electronics and outdoor living product, The TV Shield outdoor TV cabinet protects from water, hot and cold temperatures, bugs, dust, moisture, tampering, and many more threats that would otherwise hinder putting a TV outside or in harsh environments. They are manufactured in the USA using High Molecular-Weight Polyethylene high-quality 20-year durability outdoor rated polymer and they feature a shatterproof polycarbonate front shield.

The PEC 50 Country Milestone Video also highlights over a decade of notable moments including features on the news and TV shows like Designing Spaces and Bar Rescue. PEC Co-Founder and CEO, Jarad King, stated, "Protective Enclosures Company works hard to not only make sure our products are the best quality, but we also make sure our customer service is top-of-the-line. We put persistent work into best meeting the needs of customers. We are ecstatic when we achieve wonderful milestones like selling into 50 countries because that means our hard work is paying off and customers are happy."

PEC protects TVs and displays at homes and businesses across the globe. From digital signage for restaurants, banks, hotels, and theme parks to sports arenas and manufacturing facilities, PEC enclosures can be found at locations such as Wendy's, TGI Fridays, Subway, Whole Foods, Six Flags, Marriott, UCF, Georgia Tech's Stadium, Nestle Purina, Southwest Airlines, and many more.

* All PEC logos and product names are owned by PEC. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. PEC does not claim official endorsement of any named businesses.

