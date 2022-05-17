Pipedream Closes $20 Million Series A Funding Round Led by True Ventures

Integration platform for developers set on becoming the new standard for connecting cloud services and building workflow automations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipedream, creators of the fastest-growing integration platform for developers, today announced that it has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by True Ventures, with participation from CRV, Felicis Ventures, World Innovation Lab and more than 20 executives from leading software companies.

Since launch, developers have processed more than 5 billion events across 500,000 workflows on Pipedream.

The round follows dramatic growth since the company was founded in 2019 by eight senior members of the product and engineering team from leading advertising software company BrightRoll (acquired by Yahoo in 2014).

"We are thrilled to partner with Tod Sacerdoti – again," said Jon Callaghan, co-founder of True Ventures. "Having worked with him and the founding team at BrightRoll, Tod's first company, we were excited to hear his vision for Pipedream and see yet another quality team come together. Also, Pipedream's overall developer traction is a telling detail that made this deal a shoo-in."

With its growing community of more than 300,000 users and a marketplace with over 700 integrated applications, Pipedream is redefining the standard for developers connecting cloud services and building workflow automations. In the last year, developers have processed more than 5 billion events across 500,000 workflows, connecting applications such as Airtable, Amazon Web Services (AWS), GitHub, Slack, Snowflake and more.

Pipedream's open and extensible platform solves two problems: First, any user, customer or partner can add an integration to the open source registry on GitHub, enabling Pipedream to support far more integrations than any closed-source integration platform. Second, developers can extend the platform with proprietary or internal integrations that solve internal use cases and are not intended to be used by the broader Pipedream community.

Pipedream is also announcing the public launch of Pipedream 2.0 which includes multi-language support (including Node, Python, Golang, and Bash), Data Stores to store and retrieve data across steps and workflows, and single sign-on (SSO) support for enterprise customers. Key Pipedream customers include Brex, Checkr, and Scale AI.

"We believe helping developers be 10X more productive is how we can have the greatest impact on the world," said Co-founder and CEO, Tod Sacerdoti. "With Pipedream, you can connect APIs remarkably fast and as we add more languages, integrated applications and improved tooling, our users will be more productive across an increasing range of use cases."

About Pipedream

Pipedream is an integration and compute platform purpose-built for developers building workflows and connecting cloud services. With Pipedream, developers can leverage over 700 pre-built integrated applications and write any Node.js, Python, Go, or Bash code to extend the integrations with their own custom logic. All integrations on Pipedream are open source and can be contributed by any member of the over 300,000 user community. Learn more at pipedream.com.

