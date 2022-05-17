Zurich expands precision ag information services with Climate FieldView™ connection

Relationship brings time-saving capabilities to farmers for crop insurance reporting requirements.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America today announced that its crop insurance business – Rural Community Insurance Services (RCIS) – has added Climate FieldView™ to its list of precision agriculture providers available to RCIS customers. FieldView enables farmers to collect, store and analyze planting and harvest data on one easy-to-use platform, backed by dedicated customer support, data-driven recommendations, and cutting-edge science. FieldView allows farmers to electronically connect field data to RCIS systems for a more seamless, accurate and secure crop insurance reporting experience.

"We continue to focus on our customers, simplify our processes and innovate to create new products and services," said Jason Meador, Head of RCIS for Zurich North America. "We're excited to add FieldView to the suite of precision ag providers we offer our policyholders, and we will continue to invest in new technologies to bring added time-saving steps and insights to farmers to complement their existing digital agriculture services."

The addition of FieldView makes the process of recording and reporting a policyholder's planting and production information much simpler. By leveraging technology already in use on farms, RCIS customers will have an important, new connectivity option and ease of use.

For RCIS crop insurance agents and policyholders, the process of reporting acreage and harvested production is one of the biggest time investments in crop insurance. Information must be provided to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Risk Management Agency, which is a requirement of the federal crop insurance program. Having planting and production acres easily accessible through FieldView also can save farmers valuable time leveraging harvest production data during the claims process.

"The addition of FieldView's precision ag connection offers significant value to our policyholders for managing their farm production information and reducing their complexities," said Nick Luett, RCIS Mapping Product Manager.

About RCIS

Rural Community Insurance Services (RCIS) is a registered trade name of Rural Community Insurance Company. It provides insurance and customer-focused services through leading agents to protect America's farmers and ranchers. RCIS has been a leading innovator in crop insurance since 1982, after the crop insurance business was privatized by the federal government. With a national network of approximately 3,600 agents, RCIS conducts business in all 50 U.S. states, providing risk management for more than 160 crops on more than 125 million acres. Further information is available at www.RCIS.com

Zurich understands the importance of farmers and the agriculture industry to the American economy and has been in the U.S. crop insurance business for more than 30 years. When Zurich purchased RCIS crop insurance business in 2016, it shifted its long-standing position from a reinsurer to a 100 percent owner of an Approved Insurance Provider (AIP) through the federal crop insurance program.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience. Reflecting its purpose "to create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil. The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

