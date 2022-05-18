MIT Technology Review's future of work conference June 7-8, 2022

MIT Technology Review's signature future of work conference allows attendees to explore the agile leadership strategies and flexible technologies organizations need to unlock resilience.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New for 2022, MIT Technology Review will host its annual conference EmTech Next as a hybrid experience June 7-8. Part of the esteemed EmTech event series, the signature future of work event will feature an all-star lineup of speakers and explore the agile leadership strategies and flexible technologies organizations need to unlock resilience.

MIT Technology Review EmTech Next (PRNewsfoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

This year's EmTech Next will be hosted in partnership with Charter, a media and insights company that serves leaders who are eager to transform their workplace and catalyze a new era of dynamic organizations where all workers thrive.

Featuring live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and thought-provoking interviews, EmTech Next arms attendees with trusted guidance and new tools for creating a dynamic work environment. The in-person experience includes live sessions at the renowned MIT Media Lab, exclusive tours, interactive demos, and onsite networking with speakers and other VIPs. All participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions.

This year's conference focuses on resilience and resurgence – how to create an adaptable organization and the technologies that make it possible. Featured speakers include:

Atish Banerjea , CIO of Meta , on designing and scaling to accommodate a distributed workforce

Chris Bedi , CIO of ServiceNow , with a playbook for addressing the evolving IT demands

Anna Bethke , Principal AI Ethics Data Scientist at Salesforce , on how to combat AI bias in hiring

Katie Burke , Hubspot's Chief People Officer , on creating culture within a hybrid or remote organization

Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey , Google's Global Head of Inclusion for Women of Color , with proven tactics for building an inclusive environment and the "soft skills" needed to lead a diverse workforce

Sean Murphy , Director of Opportunity at Walmart, on new processes and evaluation models to address nontraditional career paths

George Westerman , MIT's Principal Research Scientist for Workforce Learning, on the leadership strategies needed to address this next wave of organizational and digital transformation

EmTech Next Presenting Partners are Deloitte Consulting LLP, one of the world's largest business consultancies and a leader in human capital consulting; and Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit emtechnext.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW