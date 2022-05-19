Christie Campus Health joins MTV and more than 1,400 organizations in support of the second annual National Mental Health Action Day

Christie Campus Health joins MTV and more than 1,400 organizations in support of the second annual National Mental Health Action Day

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie Campus Health announces its participation in today's second-annual Mental Health Action Day with more than 1,400 other leading companies, brands, nonprofits and cultural leaders globally. Christie Campus Health is a proud founding partner of this national event.

(PRNewsfoto/Christie Campus Health) (PRNewswire)

As the global conversation around mental health continues, finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remains a challenge, and the need for support has never been greater.

According to a Spring 2021 study from the Healthy Minds Network, 82 percent of college students – a record number – reported at least one day in the past month when their mental health impaired their academic performance.

"At a time where there is unprecedented demand for mental health support on college campuses, we remain steadfast on our singular mission of working with our university partners to reach and support every student in need," said Kate Begley, CEO, Christie Campus Health. "We know the devastating effects that a lack of support for mental health can have. But we are heartened when we see students flourish with help and support."

Christie Campus Health is promoting Mental Health Action Day to all its college and university partners, reaching more than 575,000 students across 150+ campuses nationwide. In addition, it is engaging its employees in different activities to support wellbeing, including providing free subscriptions to Headspace, a leading meditation and mindfulness app and a visit from Beau, a ten-week old Goldendoodle, for "puppy therapy."

Mental Health Action Day is convened by MTV Entertainment Group. More information and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

About Christie Campus Health

Christie Campus Health is led by a team with decades of experience in college student health, solely focused on partnering with colleges and universities to deliver efficient, high-quality mental health services to students. In response to the campus mental health crisis, Christie Campus Health's team of experts in public health, clinical psychology, student health insurance and higher education policy together created CONNECT@College, a comprehensive solution that expands counseling center capacity and helps colleges reach and support students in need.

Christie Campus Health is the proud founding and lead sponsor of the Mary Christie Institute, a national non-profit think tank dedicated to improving the emotional well-being of college students. Through convening, research, journalism and advocacy, it is on the leading edge of initiatives and new ideas in college-age behavioral health.

About Mental Health Action Day

Mental Health Action Day is an open-source movement of brands, organizations and cultural leaders to drive culture from mental health awareness to mental health action. The second Mental Health Action Day will take place on May 19, 2022, with a mission to encourage and empower people to take their first steps towards mental health action -- whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes, because mental health is health. Learn more at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org

Contact: Sonya Hagopian, shagopian@christiecampus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christie Campus Health