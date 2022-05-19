Famed Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, and Philanthropist, Kathy Hilton Presented with Honorary Doctorate From Academy of Art University

Further to receiving the Honorary Doctorate, Kathy Hilton delivered a stirring commencement speech to Academy of Art University's graduating class of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Academy of Art University has today honored famed American entrepreneur, fashion designer, and philanthropist Kathy Hilton with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

Kathy Hilton giving a commencement speech to Academy of Art University 2022 graduates (PRNewswire)

The award was presented to Hilton by University President Dr. Elisa Stephens during the Spring 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony and recognized her remarkable achievements as an artistic entrepreneur. She was driven to the event in a one of a kind, 1963 Gold Rolls Royce Silver Cloud, a car originally made for Sammy Davis Jr and which now forms part of Academy of Art University's classic car museum which preserves a rare collection of classic cars for use in its automobile design and restoration program.

The Commencement Ceremony took place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on May 18th, 2022 and celebrated the finest and brightest young talents from across numerous creative disciplines which included; architecture, fashion, fine art, interior design, animation, game design and more.

"I'm so honored to be receiving this honorary doctorate from the distinguished Academy of Art University. Education is the basis of all we do in this life and nowhere is that more apparent than in this remarkable institution. The amount of talent I've seen in these students makes me excited for all our futures. In a digital age of endless content, being a pupil and perfecting your art is a gift. Thanks to social media where these students can immediately showcase their art and design, this new generation has prioritized their creativity in every art form. Nowhere will they be taught the tools to excel and hone their craft like the Academy of Art University. Thank you to Dr. Elisa Stephens for this esteemed academic recognition," Kathy Hilton.

Hilton later delivered a stirring commencement speech to a packed auditorium of over a thousand Academy of Art University student graduates, attending family members and Academy of Art faculty.

During the speech, Kathy provided students with her 'Pearls from the Profession', a list of life lessons highlighting the value of preparation and persistence, of living with purpose and seeking perfection, while leaving time to be a prankster.

"It was an immense privilege to bestow the Academy of Art University's Honorary Doctorate to the brilliant, generous and talented Kathy Hilton," said Academy of Art University President Elisa Stephens. "Kathy epitomizes the spirit of artists who are capable of turning their art form into a thriving career. She is an inspiration for young women everywhere who want to have their voices as artist heard and honored. Today she delivered a wonderful commencement speech with pearls of wisdom that I know our remarkable graduating class will find invaluable as they take their first steps into the world of work."

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

