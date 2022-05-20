DARKTRACE WINS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AWARD AT 2022 GO:TECH AWARDS

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that it has won the AI & Machine Learning Award at the 2022 Go:Tech Awards.

Backed by Business Leader, one of the UK's leading business titles, the annual Go:Tech Awards celebrate the UK's tech pioneers and innovators. Darktrace was named winner in the AI & Machine Learning category, an award which showcases pioneers in the artificial intelligence space.

Darktrace was the first to apply artificial intelligence to the challenge of cyber security when it brought 'Self-Learning AI' to market in 2013. The technology works by learning a sense of 'self' for the organization it is defending, enabling it to understand if a cyber-attack is occurring and then to interrupt the malicious activity in real time. Today, the technology defends more than 6,800 organizations in over 110 countries against advanced cyber-threats.

Darktrace has its roots in Cambridge, where its AI Research Centre came close to doubling its development team in FY2021.

"Innovation in AI is at the core of what we do at Darktrace, and this award is testament to the world-leading R&D team behind our Self-Learning AI, a technology which has changed the game for cyber defenders around the world," said Max Heinemeyer, VP of Cyber Innovation, Darktrace. "Our AI learns an organization of any size – public or private – from the inside out, empowering bespoke, enterprise-wide security that is designed to always keep the lights on."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK: L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

Media Contacts

Tom Bermingham Brands2Life (UK) +44 (0) 7983 857952 darktrace@brands2life.com Jessica Cheney CommStrat (US) +1 419 350 4614 darktrace@commstrat.com

View original content:

SOURCE Darktrace