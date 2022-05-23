Blue Star Mothers of America announces 2022 Convention Site

WATSONVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America President Stacy Anders announced Blue Star Mothers of America 2022 annual convention will be in beautiful Long Beach, CA. The announcement included naming of the Convention Tri-Chairs, Sylvia Gaxiola, Amy O'Campo, and Penny Estrada, who will be working to bring new ideas and enhance sisterhood.

Blue Star Mothers of America are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. These mothers support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. Currently, there are over 6,000 members from over 200 Chapters throughout the nation.

Spokesperson Anne Parker commented, "We expect about 200 Military mothers from across the United States to come together for this convention."

The 79th Annual National Convention will take place July 25th - 29th, 2022 at the Hilton Long Beach California. Along with conducting business, the delegates will participate in leadership activities, have educational speakers and share Chapter activities. Many convention goers will come in early or stay on longer to enjoy the California sunshine and sites of the Long Beach area.

Diana Rettig, member of Blue Star Mothers of SE Wisconsin stated, "It's exciting to meet Military mothers across the country to share ideas and support each other. We are looking forward to exploring the West Coast with our fellow Blue Star Mothers."

Blue Star Mothers of America was founded in 1942 in Flint, Michigan. The organization provides support for active duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists Veterans organizations, and is available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.

For further information, contact the Pam Travis at publicrelations@bluestarmothers.us.

