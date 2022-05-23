GoodLeap Announces $467 Million of Loans Securitized

The transaction marks the 13th securitization of loans generated on the GoodLeap digital marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLeap, LLC, America's leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, today announced the closing of GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-2, a securitization underwritten by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs. The transaction is backed by $467 million of residential solar loans originated on the GoodLeap platform that were made to approximately 11,000 homeowners. The securitization received ratings from S&P Ratings Agency and Kroll Bond Rating Agency and the loans were originally purchased on GoodLeap's marketplace by affiliates of Blackstone, Credit Suisse, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Goldman Sachs, GoodFinch, and Varadero.

"Residential solar and home efficiency loans have proven to be a resilient asset class that have shown excellent payment performance," said Tanguy Serra, GoodLeap's President and Chief Investment Officer. "It is telling that in a volatile market, the deal was well received."

GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform supports more than 21,000 home efficiency sales professionals at the point-of-sale, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets.

GoodLeap is America's leading marketplace for sustainable solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary point-of-sale technology supports more than 21,000 sales professionals, creating an efficient option for financial institutions to deploy their capital in high-performing ESG assets. GoodLeap has mobilized over $13 billion financing for sustainable upgrades since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, an international nonprofit organization committed to deploying solar-powered clean water and clean energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.

