Intelligent Automation Pioneer Joins Skan Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Process discovery platform leader Skan, which recently raised a $40M Series B round, is thrilled to announce that Ian Barkin is joining its advisory board. Ian brings decades of experience in technology, outsourcing, and digital transformation. He is an entrepreneur, author, and influencer in the intelligent automation space. Ian co-founded Symphony Ventures, the largest RPA (Robotic Process Automation) consultancy, later acquired by SYKES, where he then served as chief strategy and chief marketing officer.

In his career, Ian has partnered with major firms to drive value with intelligent automation and global talent sourcing across numerous industries, including insurance, healthcare, banking, and logistics. He is an active investor in companies shaping the future of work, and currently serves on the board of George Mason University's RPA Initiative, as well as several disruptive B2B technology companies.

Skan's mission is to shine a light on enterprise's potential for operational improvement via process intelligence. Recognized by leading analysts, and trusted by Fortune 500 firms, Skan's platform learns from work being performed, rather than from historical snapshots pulled from back-end systems - enabling its cutting edge "telemetry of work" to steer end-to-end design and transformation.

Ian's passion about upskilling and re-skilling the workforce ties in nicely with Skan's ability to highlight opportunities to improve operations across its people, processes, and technologies. As part of Ian's initiative to focus on the future of work, he has developed courses on RPA, Intelligent Automation, and Process Intelligence. He is also co-author of the first book to explore Intelligent Automation.

"I was drawn to Skan's dynamic and proven leadership team, as well as their innovative platform and zero-integration approach," Ian said. "Skan is a phenomenal partner for enterprises, providing a high-fidelity map to business transformation success. I expect they will become a mainstay in any modern toolkit."

Skan founder and CEO Avinash Misra said, "Ian's impressive track record of building a company from the ground up, creating a tremendous brand, and transforming client organizations will greatly benefit Skan's go-to-market approach. We are excited to leverage his expertise as we pursue our mission to create value for our clients."

About Skan

Skan helps organizations improve the way they operate. With the power of AI driven computer vision, Skan continuously observes work as it happens and captures the true nuance of business processes as they actually are. Skan is a global organization headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with employee centers in Seattle, Bangalore, Boston, Ottawa, and more. Skan is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Citi Ventures, Cathay Innovation, and other leading investment teams.

