InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Filter for HVAC Registers (BRK-4120)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to deliver clean air and block bugs from entering via an HVAC register/air return vent," said one of two inventors, from Madison, Ala., "so we invented the REGISTER FILTER. Our design would help to keep bugs away without the use of harsh chemical pesticide sprays."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective accessory for an HVAC register/air return vent. In doing so, it helps to filter and protect against airborne particulates. It also helps to prevent insects from entering via the air vent. As a result, it could provide a safe and clean environment. The invention features a discreet and practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp