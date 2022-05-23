Kuick Research Recognizes TC BioPharm as a Key Player in the Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy Market

Sector is Expected to Surpass $4 Billion by 2028

Report Highlights Promising Therapy and Rising Investment from Pharmaceutical Companies

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer treatment, today announced that Kuick Research has recognized the Company as a key player in the gamma-delta T cell therapy market. In April, Kuick Research released its "Gamma Delta T Cell Cancer Therapy Market and Clinical Trials Forecast 2028" which focuses on the therapy, the companies in the sector, updates on the current drugs in research & development, and the size of the sector.

According to the report, "The gamma delta T cell therapy represents one of the most promising T cell therapies in clinical development which can be suggested by the rapid research and development activities among the pharmaceutical companies." Pharmaceutical companies have been investing in the therapy and there are several drugs that are currently in clinical trials. Kuick Research projects the market to surpass $4 billion by 2028.

"We believe that the use of gamma-delta T cell therapy will transform cancer treatment due to the innate ability of these cells to identify and kill cancer cells without targeting healthy cells," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "We have launched ACHIEVE, a phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia with our allogeneic gamma delta therapeutic OmnImmune® and expect to expand OmnImmune® into additional blood cancer trials in the immediate future. Being recognized in Kuick Research's report reaffirms our strong position in the growing gamma-delta T cell therapy market. We are honored to be named in the report with our peers in the space and are enthusiastic about the market growth and potential lifesaving treatments these t-cells represent."

TC BioPharm manufactures young, active gamma-delta T cells exogenously using donor blood, expanding the gamma delta t-cell population into the billions and infusing these healthy donor cells into cancer patients. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug status for OmnImmune®. The Company's initial clinical trial showed that average cancer levels in the bone of patients decreased from 38% to 6% with no serious adverse treatment-related safety events. TC BioPharm has additional clinical trials planned for 2023 in a number of indications in solid tumors.

The Company's vertically integrated operations, exceptional management team and capabilities allow it to move quickly, providing it with the unique ability to rapidly respond to internal discovery and external factors.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

