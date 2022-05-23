WaveShark Launches Jetboard 2 and Foil 2, World's Fastest, Longest-Lasting Motorized SurfBoards

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveShark, producer of the world's fastest and longest lasting electric surfboards, is proud to officially announce the release of the Jetboard 2 and Foil 2 lines, which can reach 60 km/h (37 mph) and run continuously for 180 minutes respectively, on May 23rd, 2022.

WaveShark is a top-of-the-line luxury electric surfboard brand that represents an environmentally conscious experience. With products able to reach world-record speeds of over 60 km/h (37 mph) and run for over 180 minutes, WaveShark is the supercar of the sea. WaveShark is the only electric surfboard brand to transport a rider through the Strait of Gibraltar, and the recipient of Red Dot and IF Design Awards.

"Our team has 10 years' experience making the best underwater drones on the market, and we used that to make the fastest boards, that also have the largest battery capacity" , said Wally Zheng, CEO of WaveShark.

WaveShark Jetboard 2 & Foil 2 (PRNewswire)

Four Exciting New Products

The Next Generation of Waveshark comprises four all-new products, divided into foil and jetboard lines. The Foil 2 is comprised of boards which "hover" over the water using a slim foil, while the JetBoard 2 is an ultra-fast no-frills board.

The Waveshark JetBoard 2 line encompasses a sport and explorer edition, built on the foundation of the original JetBoard. The Jetboard 2 Sport is the definitive fastest motorized surfboard in the world, able to accelerate to 60 km/h (37 mph) in three seconds. The Jetboard 2 Explorer is the world's longest-lasting jetboard, taken the nth degree. It boasts excellent stabilizing systems, a narrow 615mm board width, and extended 65-minute battery life.

WaveShark Jetboard 2, the world's fastest electric surfboard (PRNewswire)

The WaveShark Foil 2 line boast industry leading ride times. The WaveShark Foil 2 Explorer is a versatile board, suitable for riders of all levels, compatible with a suite of exciting new modular parts, and boasts the world's longest ride time of 180 minutes. The WaveShark Foil 2 Sport is an all-new foil that utilizes a rigid aluminum mast, a compact 5-foot board hull, and specialized components for ultra-responsive agility on any marine terrain.

WaveShark Foil 2, Limit Breaking Expert-Level Agility (PRNewswire)

Innovative Tech

WaveShark is the only electric surfboard producer with wholly-owned research, design, and manufacturing systems. This enables unmatched quality and component control. All WaveShark products are completely electric and produce zero ride emissions, as to not disturb marine ecosystems, and are subject to rigorous third-party and internal safety tests for structural stability, waterproofing, and operational safety. Vehicle grade carbon fiber and aluminum materials create a durable, lightweight product. A streamlined hydrodynamic board hull and rudder minimize water resistance to reduce choppiness and increase speed.

About WaveShark

WaveShark is the world's fastest, longest-lasting, fully electric surfboard producer. WaveShark prides itself on creating the world's best ultra-high end watersport experiences and has been recognized for design and engineering excellence by the Red Dot Award and iF Design Award. All Waveshark products, from jetboard to foil, are self-produced and manufactured from A-Z.

https://www.waveshark.com/

info@waveshark.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WaveShark