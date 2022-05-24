2LaneLife Showcases Deadwood Before Sturgis Rally, Launches New Motorcycle Products

DEADWOOD, S.D., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2LaneLife is excited to announce a tour of the history, landmarks, food and other sights to see in Deadwood, SD before the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place in August. The content series will be shared on the 2LaneLife YouTube® channel as well as on the company's website and other social media.

With a passion for Harley-Davidson® motorcycles and exploring destinations in the U.S. and throughout the world, 2LaneLife is on a mission to share the experience of riding down the open road through captivating content while also taking viewers on a journey of far-off places they many times have never heard of or know little about. And Deadwood is the next stop.

"The Deadwood community is very excited to have the 2LaneLife Team showcase Deadwood and all of its wonderful history," said Rose Speirs, Communications Director at Deadwood History, Inc. "They will be visiting our local restaurants, historical landmarks as well as showcasing some of our Deadwood residents."

Additionally, in preparation for the upcoming rally, 2LaneLife is launching new motorcycle products as well as expanding its online store which has seen exponential growth over the past two years.

To watch the upcoming series, be sure to subscribe to 2LaneLife's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/2lanelife

For more information on the company, from press or sponsor inquiries to questions about products found on the website, visit the following link: https://2lanelife.com

About:

2LaneLife is a team of motorcycle enthusiasts that decided to pursue their passion full-time while sharing their experiences with the world. What began as a simple YouTube channel has grown into a media and product company as well as a leading online store for motorcycle parts/gear.

Contact:

2LaneLife

info@2lanelife.com

(818) 340-0540

