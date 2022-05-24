Bring SAP and IT Under One Roof to Cut Friction, Innovate with Speed, and Lead the Field, says Neptune Software

OSLO, Norway, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with unifying fragmented SAP systems with third-party apps, Neptune recommends an SAP + Low-Code App Development approach to cut friction from end-to-end business processes. By integrating SAP and non-SAP systems, IT departments can stop focusing on maintenance and put their efforts toward the innovation and thought-leadership that creates lasting value.

"Customers are demanding speed, new features, and security on ever-tightening timelines," said Andreas Sulejewski, CEO at Neptune Software. "Businesses can't deliver if they're spending the bulk of their time putting out fires and struggling to keep the lights of their patchwork systems on. Integrating SAP with your other main systems is the only way to lead the pack instead of fighting to keep up."

An 'SAP + Low-Coded App Development approach delivers the data-rich, intuitive experiences you need to drive fast, business-critical results.

Stop bailing water to stay afloat

Time and money IT professionals spend fixing existing systems and getting them to work as intended is time and money not spent on innovating new products, increasing efficiency, or getting businesses ahead. Worse, friction builds over time, making the prospect of adding new features to stay competitive more and more daunting.

Luckily, it doesn't have to be this way. Integrating with a holistic, future-proof approach can get you back to the forefront of the field instead of fighting to keep up.

Integrate the easy way with low-code/no-code app development

To become a change agent in your business, you need to find ways to modernize, optimize and cut the time it takes to deliver new apps. Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform, can make the difference.

Here's how to use a rapid application development platform to make integration easy:

Embrace API-led integration: Give your SAP systems a new lease of life with a universal data provisioning approach. The free flow of information between SAP and non-SAP systems will revolutionize your digital agility.

Unify the user experience: Adopt a unified digital interface to empower your workforce to get the job done with ease, from wherever.

Simplify and accelerate: Choose a low-code app development platform, like Neptune DXP, to reduce the difficulties of working in an SAP-centric, heterogeneous IT landscape. With Neptune DXP in place, you can quickly build new capabilities – without fear of messy integrations later down the line. Integration is helpful, future-proof integration is essential.

Operate with an open mind: Create a catalog of architectural blueprints and reusable components with a Neptune DXP that uses application building blocks of pre-existing functionality or choose collaborative microservices that can flex as you need. Or do both. With Neptune DXP, it's never either/or.

Go cross-functional: Integrate teams and technology. A collaborative workplace gets people and technology talking and working together to find new ways to innovate.

Sulekjewski continued, "Complexity is the enemy of speed. A unified approach to data provision can cut through complexity and leave teams free to collaborate at the speed of innovation rather than wasting time and money troubleshooting. With Neptune Software's Neptune DXP, you'll meet the demands of fast app delivery, without sacrificing on quality, functionality or security."

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 650 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

Contact

Nell Callahan

nell@frontwoodstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neptune Software