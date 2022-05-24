Data Sentinel is growing its leadership team

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Data Sentinel, a leader in sensitive data management innovation and provider of the Data Trust and Compliance platform for businesses, today announced that Michael Roberts has joined the organization as Vice President of Professional Services.

Michael Roberts joined Data Sentinel as VP of Professional Services after spending the past twenty years architecting and building business intelligence, data engineering, data science and cognitive solutions for North American companies in diverse fields such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail, transportation, government, media and communications.

As the Vice President of Professional Services, Michael will direct the Data Sentinel implementation team to help our clients successfully meet their goals in a structured, sustainable, and cost effective manner.

"Michael brings a passion for customer success that is unparalleled in our industry," said Mark Rowan, CEO of Data Sentinel. "With Michael's help, we are establishing a repeatable and scalable Data Sentinel implementation capability. Please join us in welcoming Michael to the Data Sentinel team!"

About Data Sentinel

Data Sentinel is a data trust and compliance platform that helps businesses persistently manage their data privacy compliance, governance, and quality in real time. Data Sentinel's proprietary deep learning discovery technology illuminates the true nature of an organizations data across all sources and systems, monitoring and measuring the data to ensure compliance with company policies and evolving regulations. Led by industry veterans with extensive real-world experience, Data Sentinel has been built to help businesses produce trusted, correct, compliant, and well governed data.

View original content:

SOURCE Data Sentinel