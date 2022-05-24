DiversityInc Names Unisys a "Noteworthy Company" for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Company achieves recognition for the third consecutive year

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that DiversityInc has recognized it as a Noteworthy company for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) – marking the third consecutive year the company has been named to the list.

"Unisys is honored by this recognition, which is a testament to our concentrated efforts to embed DEI within the fabric of our organization," said Katie Ebrahimi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Unisys. "We've made tremendous strides in DEI, ranging from increasing representation of women and underrepresented ethnic groups and joining the Valuable 500 to launching nine Associate Impact Groups. Unisys is committed to continuing to build a truly inclusive culture that creates equitable opportunities and outcomes for everyone."

For information about Unisys' commitment to DEI, visit: https://www.unisys.com/about-unisys/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

