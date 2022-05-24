Former 'MasterChef' Star Derrick Fox Launches, 'A Bunch of Losers' Podcast Featuring Reality Shows' Biggest Losers

The new podcast will highlight the winning side of losing on some of the most-watched reality shows

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional chef, culinary artist, and competitive cooking reality TV show MasterChef alum Derrick Fox is launching a new podcast, A Bunch of Losers with Derrick Fox. The exciting new podcast comes with a unique twist. Fox will bring on famous "not winners" from some of the most-watched reality shows, including MasterChef, RuPaul's Drag Race, American Idol, and The Bachelor to name a few. Audiences will enjoy a new side of Chef Fox and experience untold stories of life after reality TV. The podcast will be available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms starting Thursday, May 26, 2022, with a new episode available weekly.

MasterChef's Derrick Fox gets real with reality TV's biggest losers on his new 'A Bunch of Losers' podcast.

"Food is such a great connector, and I've met so many amazing people through my work as a chef," said Fox. There are many incredible stories, especially from contestants in other TV competitions and reality shows. They lost, but they are still flourishing, and A Bunch of Losers will allow people to know them and their life before, during, and after not winning."

The first episode of A Bunch of Losers will feature Fox's co-finalist and arch-nemesis from season 6 of MasterChef, Stephen Lee. Fox views Lee as one of the most exciting contestants in the show's history. The two have unfinished business and will share the details of their friendly competition in the podcast's premiere.

Fox partnered with video production and marketing agency Front Runner Films to co-produce the podcast. "Derrick has a dynamic, rock star personality which transfers into his culinary work. He brings that same flare and attitude to this podcast," says Front Runner Films' founder and creative director, Tyler Nimmons.

Watch the A Bunch of Losers with Derrick Fox podcast teaser.

Additional Derrick Fox Updates

Fox will appear as a contestant on the upcoming MasterChef: Back to Win , premiering Wednesday, May 25, 2022 , on FOX. On MasterChef in 2015, Fox made his television debut in the world's biggest cooking competition. His creativity and innovation in the kitchen led to him standing in front of chef judges Christina Tosi , Gordon Ramsay , and Graham Elliot for the season finale. Though Fox was runner-up, he was a fan favorite. His instant rise to stardom has led to a promising culinary career. He travels across the United States making personal appearances, hosting pop-up dinners, and cooking for high-profile events and clients. Fox returns to MasterChef for its 12th season, joining 19 other former show participants for another opportunity to win it all and earn the prestigious title of MasterChef.

In 2020, Fox partnered with THOR Kitchen , a high-quality premium kitchen appliance retailer. THOR Kitchen announced Fox's return as a brand ambassador the following year. Today, Fox uses his suite of THOR professional appliances to create custom recipes for the brand and its followers.

Los Angeles . Fox and his bake shop team take a fun and supersized approach, offering artistically crafted pie-style cookies with bold and seasonal flavors, including the signature Epic S'mores cookie. With early success, the business has expanded its product availability nationwide, shipping to all states. Fox and his wife, Kimberly, recently launched the Epic Mega Cookie Company out of. Fox and his bake shop team take a fun and supersized approach, offering artistically crafted pie-style cookies with bold and seasonal flavors, including the signature Epic S'mores cookie. With early success, the business has expanded its product availability nationwide, shipping to all states.

About Derrick Fox

Derrick Fox (formerly Derrick Peltz) is an up-and-coming chef and culinary artist born in Fort Myers, Florida, and living in Los Angeles, California. Fox travels across the United States working on various cooking-related projects. Fox was a finalist and runner-up on season 6 of MasterChef—an American competitive cooking reality TV show. Prior to joining MasterChef, Fox was a professional drummer and has played for numerous acts on some of America's biggest stages. To stay connected with Fox and his ventures, follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Front Runner Films

Front Runner Films is an award-winning multi-video production and marketing agency specializing in producing visually impactful and rich content. Starting in 2016 in Los Angeles, California, Front Runner has worked on video projects of all types, including corporate, television, digital & social, and short documentaries. Front Runner is part of GameAbove Entertainment, a CapStone Holdings, Inc. company. frontrunnerfilmsllc.com

