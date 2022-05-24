Jacobs Secures Role on New Bridgewater Bridge Project in Tasmania

Largest single transport infrastructure project investment in the region

DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was appointed design consultant by McConnell Dowell to provide detailed design services for the New Bridgewater Bridge project in Hobart, Tasmania. A significant transport infrastructure project for the region, the new bridge will make travel safer and more efficient for thousands of commuters each day and deliver a wide range of socio-economic benefits.

Part of the Hobart City Deal, the 10-year framework to guide and encourage further investment in the city, the Tasmanian government estimates the project value to be $566 million (AU $786 million). Major construction is set to begin in mid-2022 with traffic planned to travel over the new bridge by the end of 2024.

"Through this significant infrastructure project, Jacobs is helping to deliver more efficient and reliable travel between north and south Tasmania by applying our capabilities in structural design, flood modelling, transit planning, intelligent transport and roadway design," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Keith Lawson. "This project also builds on a history of projects we've helped deliver through our experienced team based in our Hobart office, to create a more connected, sustainable and growing region."

The project will see the existing 76-year-old, two-lane lift bridge over the River Derwent replaced with a new modern four-lane bridge with enhanced interchanges and a safe, dedicated pedestrian and cyclist pathway. Jacobs will provide design services for all roads, interchanges, ramps and underpasses, as well as structural design of the Boyer Road bridge, Black Snake Road bridge and watercourse structures.

"Partnering with Jacobs, a global company with a history of working locally in Tasmania, will bring considerable design service benefits to this state-changing project," said McConnell Dowell Victoria and Tasmania General Manager David Sims.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

