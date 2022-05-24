Nuula launches Term Loan for U.S. small businesses, entrepreneurs

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses with the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced that it has partnered with Mulligan Funding to offer Term Loans of up to $2MM, through the Nuula app.

With Nuula's new Term Loan feature from Mulligan Funding, small business owners can expect a seamless financing experience, including loan application, review, funding, and management, all integrated within the Nuula app.

Nuula brings together best-in-breed financial products for small business owners within one app, giving them a single destination to manage their business finances. With the launch of Term Loans, Nuula provides access to larger, fixed-term loans that help small business owners fund longer-term investments.

"Small business success requires ready access to capital. Term loans are a foundational financial product that many small business owners leverage to fund longer term investments." said Mark Ruddock, CEO at Nuula. "We are excited to partner with the team at Mulligan Funding to bring Nuula's new simple and transparent term loan feature to life."

"Nuula is paving the way for how financial services should be provided to small businesses – through integrated, easy-to-access means and with a roster of strong, trusted partners," said David Leibowitz, CEO at Mulligan Funding. "Mulligan Funding is proud to offer Nuula's small business owners and entrepreneurs a term loan feature that is fast, fair, and available 24/7, all embedded directly in the Nuula app."

In addition to financial products, Nuula provides free tools to track the most important financial metrics that drive small business performance. Nuula provides small business owners with a real-time view into their cash flow, financial and commercial performance, credit score and online ratings and reviews.

Nuula will also be announcing additional funding options for small business owners beyond Term Loans in the coming months.

About Nuula

Nuula is building the future of small business success. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small to medium-sized business community. Nuula provides real-time data and analytics, allowing businesses to manage their cash flow, monitor their credit ratings and user reviews, and more. To learn more about Nuula, visit www.nuula.com .

About Mulligan Funding

Mulligan Funding offers access to working capital loans throughout the country to companies who have been in business for at least nine months and meet our simple lending requirements. We're pleased to offer easy access to working capital and a funding experience that won't be found anywhere else. We established our company in 2008 in response to banks pulling back from the small and medium-sized lending market…just when businesses needed working capital more than ever to survive and grow. Mulligan Funding was created specifically to serve the unique financial needs of America's small to medium-sized businesses. Our approach is rooted in our personal understanding that accessing working capital plays an important role in helping you compete in a demanding marketplace. We also understand the frustration of being denied access to financing or being subjected to an unnecessarily complicated or confusing process.

