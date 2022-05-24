Playground Launches Clean Sexual Wellness Brand Intentionally Formulated for Women - for Less Stigma and More Stimulation

The Debut Collection Features Four Libido-Enhancing Lubricants Developed with Plant-Based Ingredients

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Playground , a new sexual wellness brand that champions all women to celebrate their female sexuality, introduces its debut lubricant collection. Playground's first line of pleasure-enhancing bedroom essentials includes four full-sensory personal lubricants designed to arouse the five senses and erogenous zones to amplify a woman's mood, mind and libido. Playground's unique water-based formula is not only clinically-tested to be clean, vegan and pH-Balanced, but it uses proprietary ingredients that make it exceptionally long-lasting, feel silky to the touch, and extra soothing.

Most personal lubricants contain fillers made from petroleum. Playground's are free of irritants and crafted with clean, thoughtful ingredients that are safe and nourishing for the most delicate parts. Each pleasure-enhancing lubricant features an exclusive blend of three adaptogens, Ashwagandha, Black Cohosh and Horny Goat Weed. These super herbs help increase blood flow, amplify your libido and boost chemistry in the bedroom. Formulated with soothing vitamin E, hydrating hyaluronic acid and bamboo extract, the lubricants offer a silky finish that mimics natural lubrication.

The ultimate libido lineup ranges from $6-24 and includes:

Date Night: $24

Mini Escape: $24

After Hours: $24

Love Sesh: $24

Four Play Discovery Kit: $6

"Women's sexual experiences have been misunderstood and underserved for far too long. Most women at some point in their daily lives experience dryness or struggle to reach an orgasm – yet most personal lubricants on the market fail to help them," says Catherine Magee, CEO of Playground. "Playground's mission is to make every woman feel empowered and inspired to improve their sexual experiences with amazing products they're excited to use as much as their favorite beauty product."

A woman's intimate area is the most delicate and absorbent area of the body. Each of the pleasure-enhancing lubricants is free of parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, mineral oil, propylene glycol, GMOs, gluten, sulfates, dyes and hormones. Playground aims to provide the best products and experiences while still making deliberate and thoughtful packaging decisions that reduce the brand's environmental impact. Nothing kills the mood faster than excess ocean and landfill waste. Beyond the bedroom, Playground is committed to reducing its environmental impact through recyclable packaging created by recycled materials.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit www.helloplayground.com .

About Playground

Launched in 2022, Playground is a sexual wellness brand creating good-for-you pleasure essentials intentionally designed for women. Men and women have fundamentally different sexual experiences and challenges in the bedroom. Starting with a line of libido-enhancing lubricants that are clean, soothing, silky and long-lasting, Playground products help women experience more bliss in the bedroom for a deeper connection with themselves and their partners. Playground champions all women to think of sex as an essential part of their overall wellness. For more information, visit www.helloplayground.com .

Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

Kalli LeVasseur | Haley Robles

playground@zapwater.com

