SERIAL 1, POWERED BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON, LAUNCHES BASH/MTN, THE SECOND OFFERING FROM ITS LIMITED-PRODUCTION "SELECT SERIES"

Inspired by a Serial 1 engineer's personal build, the rigid, single-speed BASH/MTN eBike delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible

MILWAUKEE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Serial 1 launched BASH/MTN, the second offering from its Select Series—limited-edition, special-production versions of the company's standard eBikes that have been elevated with premium finishes, added technology, and unmatched attention to detail. (The first Select Series offering was the white-tired MOSH/TRIBUTE that sold out almost immediately.) The BASH/MTN build will number just 1050 units: 525 for the United States and 525 for Europe.

Inspired by a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build, the rigid, single-speed BASH/MTN eBike delivers the purest off-road riding experience possible. (PRNewswire)

"Less is more," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "That's the promise of BASH/MTN. No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust—just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail. The less you worry about managing and maintaining technology, the more you can focus on enjoying every ride."

BASH/MTN takes the minimalism of the mega-popular MOSH/CTY and adapts it for off-road adventure with grippy, high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires, a shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post, and extra-powerful, four-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes. Everything you love about the MOSH/CTY is maintained—including the immediate feedback that only comes from a rigid frame and the instant acceleration that the single-speed drivetrain delivers—all presented with the clean, uncluttered style that you have come to expect from Serial 1.

Under Yucca Tan paint with Gloss Graffiti graphics, BASH/MTN incorporates a maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, a mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor that makes 90Nm of knee-saving torque and integrated lighting. Like all 2022 Serial 1 eBikes, the BASH/MTN is compatible with the Serial 1 App, developed in partnership with Google Cloud to capture essential ride data and improve security and safety, so you can just enjoy every ride.

For downloadable images of the BASH/MTN, please visit https://serial1.com/press-kit/ .

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

Only 1050 units of Serial 1's Limited Edition BASH/MTN eBike will be produced. 525 for the US and 525 for Europe (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serial 1