Haldex signs a multi-year contract with leading trailer manufacturer for supply of air disc brakes

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has entered an agreement with Schmitz Cargobull, a leading trailer manufacturer in Europe, for the supply of ModulT disc brakes.

The Haldex ModulT program is an innovative air disc brake platform developed specifically to meet increased customer demands on performance, robustness, service up-time, weight and total cost of ownership. The agreement includes the supply of both 22" and 19" ModulT versions. The deal is an important milestone to continue to grow in this segment, and further strengthens Haldex already strong market position for air disc brakes for Trailers in Europe. This is an important and strategic deal for Haldex but based on estimated order value it is not significant in relation to total sales for the Haldex Group.

"We are proud to have extended our partnership with this customer. Supplying the ModulT disc brakes adds a new dimension to our long-standing relationship", says Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President EMEA.

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on May 31, 2022 at 17:30 CET.

